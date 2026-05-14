Union Bank Recognised for Supporting SME Business 

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank of Nigeria has reinforced its position as a key partner to Nigeria’s small business community after emerging winner of the Best SME Growth Banking Initiatives Award 2025 at the Nigeria National SME Business Awards organised by the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria in Lagos.

The award recognised the bank’s sustained commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through targeted financial solutions, capacity-building initiatives, and business support programmes aimed at driving enterprise growth, resilience, and long-term value creation.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Ayokunnumi Abraham, Head of SME Segment at Union Bank, described the recognition as a strong endorsement of the Bank’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

He said:”We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects Union Bank’s continued commitment to helping SMEs grow by making banking simpler, faster, and more accessible. Through enhancements to our specialised platforms such as Union360, we have meaningfully reduced the time it takes for businesses to come on board and begin transacting. These improvements have shortened onboarding, increased digital adoption among our SME customers, and supported the acquisition of new business clients. Our focus remains on delivering practical solutions that help Nigerian businesses thrive.”