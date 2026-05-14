LASG Summit to Attract N4tn in Local, Foreign Direct Investment

Esther Oluku

The Lagos State Government is set to host the third edition of its flagship investment forum, ‘Invest in Lagos 3.0’, with the target to attract both local and foreign direct investment worth N4trillion. The summit scheduled to hold from Monday, June 08 to Tuesday, June 09, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos state, in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The summit, which will attract experts and business leaders from the fifty-six Commonwealth nations, is conceived to position Lagos as Africa’s leading sub-national hub for capital flows, trade integration, financial innovation, and infrastructure development.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Co-Chair, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the summit and Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem declared that outcomes from the summit 3.0 will build on and surpass the achievements of the previous editions with greater depth, stronger global engagement, and clearer implementation pathways.

Ambrose-Medebem said the high-level forum, themed, “Lagos: The Business Gateway to Africa -Where Innovation Meets Capital,” is expected to feature investment opportunities across key priority sectors including infrastructure, industrialisation, the digital economy, agriculture, energy transition, logistics, financial services, real estate, and SME development.

“Lagos sits at the centre of the African economic story. With a population in excess of 23 million people, a GDP that ranks among the largest city economies on the continent, expanding infrastructure, a vibrant innovation ecosystem, a growing industrial base, and one of the busiest seaports in Africa, Lagos remains uniquely positioned as the preferred destination for investment, trade, manufacturing, finance, technology, and enterprise development,” she said.

In his remarks at the conference, the Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee and Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Sam Egube disclosed that more than twenty-nine global speakers from across the different countries of the world and industries have confirmed attendance.

“This summit will move conversation into measurable outcomes. In fact, the summit will spotlight key sectors including technology, infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, energy, environment, and the creative economy,“ he added.

With this Summit, Lagos is determined to translate investment conversations into deployable channels and maintain commitment to the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 as well as the T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy framework of the current administration designed to stimulate socio-economic development in the state.

It is expected that the 500 to 600 high-level delegates comprising innovators, global institutions, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, multilateral institutions, structured finance specialists, trade networks across the Commonwealth, and senior public officials confirmed for attendance will share perspectives that will ease movement of conversations into measurable outcomes.

Among the key guests already confirmed for the summit are the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment ,Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; the Chair, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC), Lord Marland; The Secretary-General, Commonwealth, Shirley Botchwey; amongst others.