  • Wednesday, 13th May, 2026

Polaris Bank Earns Recognition from Jobberman

Business | 7 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank, has been honoured with the Private Sector Champion Award at the 2026 Jobberman Partners’. 

The award which held recently in Lagos recognised  of the Bank’s outstanding and stellar contributions to youth employment, talent development, and workforce empowerment across Nigeria.

The bank in a statement noted that the award recognises private sector organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership in advancing youth employability through impactful recruitment initiatives, graduate trainee programmes, executive hiring support, candidate assessment programmes, and strategic partnerships that create sustainable career opportunities for young Nigerians.

Speaking on the recognition, Cynthia Sanyaolu, Head Talent Management at Polaris Bank reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians and strengthening the nation’s workforce through strategic people-focused initiatives designed to create long-term economic and social impact.

“This recognition reflects Polaris Bank’s unwavering belief in the potential of the Nigerian youths and our commitment to building platforms that enable them thrive professionally and economically. At Polaris Bank, we see talent development and youth empowerment as critical drivers of national growth and sustainable development,”Sanyaolu stated.

Themed: “From Impact to Action: Collectively Designing the Future of Youth Employment in Nigeria,” the convening focused on fostering collaboration between the private sector and other stakeholders to expand access to meaningful employment opportunities and equip young Nigerians with the skills and opportunities required to succeed in an evolving economy.

On the recognition, Jobberman commended Polaris Bank for consistently going beyond transactional partnerships to deliver measurable impact within Nigeria’s employment ecosystem.

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