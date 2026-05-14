NJF Seeks IGP’s Backing for 2026 Championships, Secures Pledge of Partnership

The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has secured the commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, to partner the federation in advancing judo across Nigeria.

The delegation, led by NJF President, Dr. Musa Oshodi, paid a courtesy visit on the IGP yesterday at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The visit focused on deepening collaboration between the federation and the Nigeria Police Force, which has historically produced several of the country’s top judokas.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday on the outcome of the visit, Dr. Oshodi described the engagement as “cordial, productive, and inspiring,” noting that the IGP’s background as a former judo athlete made the discussions more meaningful.

“We presented three key requests to the IGP,” Dr. Oshodi said. “First, we sought his sponsorship and support for the 2026 IGP Judo Championships. Second, we proposed closer collaboration with the Nigerian Police to intensify their kinetic defence base through judo training. Third, we appealed to him to use his good office to attract individual and corporate sponsors to the federation.”

Responding, IGP Disu, who holds a 4th Dan Black Belt and now serves as Life Patron of the NJF, assured the delegation of his readiness to support the federation’s goals.

“IGP Disu told us unequivocally that he is ready to partner the federation’s aspirations. He understands the values of discipline, resilience, and respect that judo instills, and he wants to see those values spread further within the Force and beyond,” Dr. Oshodi quoted the IGP as saying.

The visit also served as an opportunity to formally inform the IGP of his recent upgrade from 3rd Dan to 4th Dan and his promotion from Patron to Life Patron of the Nigeria Judo Federation.

“This recognition is our way of honouring his contributions and acknowledging his place in the judo family. His acceptance and words of encouragement have energized us to work harder for the growth of the sport,” Dr. Oshodi added.

The NJF president expressed optimism that the partnership would yield tangible results ahead of the 2026 IGP Judo Championships and strengthen the role of judo in national security training.

“We are confident that with the IGP’s support, judo will continue to grow as both a competitive sport and a tool for building discipline and tactical capacity in our security agencies,” he said.

The courtesy visit marks a renewed push by the NJF to strengthen ties with key stakeholders and expand the reach of judo nationwide.