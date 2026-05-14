  • Thursday, 14th May, 2026

Man  City Keep Title Hopes Alive with Win Against Palace 

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive after brushing aside Crystal Palace 3-0 at the Etihad.

City broke the deadlock when Phil Foden produced a moment of magic to backheel the ball through for Antonie Semenyo to angle home the opener.

Foden was the provider again before half time when he hooked on Josko Gvardiol’s clipped pass into the box and Omar Marmoush found space to turn and finish past Dean Henderson.

It was nearly three before the interval but Henderson produced a fine one-handed save to keep out the returning Josko Gvardiol’s header from a Foden cross.

The second half was a more pedestrian affair but Savinho added a third late to add gloss to the victory and move City’s goal difference to one better than Arsenal’s. The Gunners are two points clear with two games to go.

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