NNS Beecroft Commander Seeks Oba of Lagos’ Support Ahead of Nigerian Navy 70th Anniversary

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, at his palace in Isale Eko ahead of the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

The visit, which took place on May 13, 2026, was aimed at formally inviting the revered monarch to participate in the forthcoming anniversary events and to seek his royal support for the celebration.

Speaking during the visit, Commodore Adams-Aliu described the anniversary as “a significant milestone in the history of the Nigerian Navy,” noting that it reflects decades of dedication to maritime security, national defence and regional stability.

He also stressed the need for sustained collaboration between the Navy and traditional institutions, especially in coastal communities where maritime activities play a critical role in economic development and security.

According to him, the partnership between security agencies and traditional rulers remains vital in addressing emerging maritime challenges and strengthening peace within the coastal environment.

In his response, the Oba of Lagos commended the Nigerian Navy for its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial waters and ensuring maritime safety.

The monarch expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed his support for the Navy’s initiatives, particularly programmes aimed at strengthening security and fostering unity within the maritime environment.

The forthcoming Nigerian Navy 70th Anniversary celebration is scheduled to hold from 29 May to 4 June 2026.

Activities lined up for the celebration include parades, an International Fleet Review at the Eko Atlantic waterfront, community outreach programmes, and other events designed to showcase the Navy’s operational achievements and historical legacy.

The anniversary celebration is expected to highlight the Nigerian Navy’s enduring role in protecting Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing to national development since its establishment.