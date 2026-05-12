How to Move on from Privileged Office

In a society where people commonly hold fast to government and political offices to the point of clogging the wheel of progress, the Obaseki example of how to move on and remain relevant without the usual tension and desperation needs to be studied, Crusoe Osagie writes

If there is one enduring mystery around holders of political office in Nigeria, it is the seeming difficulty many of them have in moving on gracefully after service.

Since democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999, simply accepting a new reality and either returning to private life or reinventing themselves in ways that continue to add value to society has proved difficult for many political leaders, particularly governors who have completed the maximum eight years allowed by the Constitution.

For many former governors, the next destination is often the Senate, where they seek to represent only a section of states they once governed in full capacity. Others continue to hover around the political space, unwilling to relinquish influence or allow a new generation of leaders to emerge independently. In many cases, this desperation for continued relevance has contributed significantly to the political tensions that frequently overheat the Nigerian polity from one election cycle to another.

From the prolonged political disputes involving former governors in Abia State, to the battles that trailed Peter Obi’s tenure in Anambra State, the Ambode saga in Lagos, the Sim Fubara conflict in Rivers State, and the political hostilities directed at former Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, many of these crises have stemmed from the inability of political actors to disengage from power with dignity.

This is why the conduct of former Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, since leaving office in 2024, deserves careful examination and even study as a model for present and future public office holders.

Without the usual noise in the media or any visible attempt to destabilize the political environment in Edo State, Obaseki has retained his relevance while continuing to contribute meaningfully to society with remarkable personal, professional, and intellectual elegance.

Another public figure who has similarly departed political office with enviable grace is former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Since the end of his tenure in 2023, Osinbajo has largely devoted himself to intellectual engagement, global policy conversations, leadership advocacy, and Christian ministry, reflecting a calm and dignified transition from power.

However, while there are a few examples of former leaders who have embraced post-office life with maturity and restraint, they remain exceptions in a political culture where many continue to desperately seek relevance long after leaving office.

For Obaseki, the period after government has not been one of political agitation but of reflection, intellectual engagement, and contribution to global knowledge.

Shortly after leaving office, the former governor stated that one of his priorities was to take time to look after his health after eight straight years of demanding public service. Beyond that, he reiterated his desire to return to the academia and contribute to the expansion of knowledge, particularly in the areas of governance reforms, economic transformation, education policy, and institutional development.

Interestingly, this trajectory was not accidental.

In 2020, shortly after winning re-election for a second term as governor, Obaseki granted an interview on ARISE Television during which Dr. Reuben Abati asked him what political office he intended to pursue after completing his tenure, specifically asking whether he planned to go to the Senate.

Obaseki responded quite emphatically that moving from governing an entire state to representing only a fraction of it in the Senate amounted, in his view, to a form of retrogression. He explained that after public office, he intended to return to the academic and intellectual space where he could contribute meaningfully by sharing lessons from both his private sector experience and his years in public service.

Six years later, his actions appear to have aligned almost exactly with that declaration.

Since leaving office, Obaseki has been associated with the prestigious Rhodes House at the University of Oxford, where he has participated in high-level intellectual exchanges around governance, leadership, economic reform, and development in Africa. His engagements within the Oxford ecosystem have exposed him to some of the brightest academic minds and policy thinkers across the world.

Through initiatives and scholarly engagements linked to Oxford and other global institutions, Obaseki has participated in conversations around the future of governance in Africa, public sector reforms, institutional strengthening, digital governance, education innovation, and sustainable economic transformation.

Observers note that his post-office engagements have reflected the same reform-oriented outlook that defined much of his administration in Edo State, especially in the areas of digital governance, public sector modernization, civil service reforms, and the EdoBEST education programme, which attracted global attention for its technology-driven approach to improving basic education.

His growing academic and policy engagements have also taken him into circles involving scholars and practitioners connected with Cambridge and other leading international institutions where ideas on governance, development finance, African political economy, leadership, and institutional reforms are continuously interrogated.

In what many consider a major recognition of his post-office intellectual pursuits, Boston University recently appointed Obaseki as a Visiting Scholar and Researcher at its African Studies Center, which operates under the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies.

According to Boston University, Obaseki’s appointment will provide him with the opportunity to critically examine the successes, challenges, and institutional impacts of the transformative projects and policies implemented during his eight years as governor of Edo State. The university stated that the study is expected to produce practical insights for public servants and reform-minded leaders across Africa.

The Director of the African Studies Center, Professor Nimi Wariboko, noted that Obaseki’s affiliation with the institution would enrich scholarly discussions on governance and development while enabling him to refine his theoretical framework and document his policy experiences within broader global models of governance.

Obaseki himself described the appointment as an opportunity for reflection, learning, collaboration, and exchange of ideas within a world-class academic environment. He explained that the role would enable him to properly document and review the strategies and frameworks his administration adopted in transforming Edo State’s economic and social development landscape.

Boston University’s African Studies Center is one of the oldest and most respected institutions dedicated to African studies in the United States. Established in 1953, the center brings together scholars across the humanities, social sciences, governance, economics, and public policy to drive multidisciplinary research and promote deeper understanding of Africa and its development challenges.

What makes Obaseki’s journey particularly significant is not merely the academic appointments themselves, but the broader example they represent.

At a time when many former office holders remain trapped in endless political battles, lobbying for appointments, or attempting to dominate the political space from behind the scenes, Obaseki appears to be charting a different path — one that prioritizes knowledge, reflection, institutional contribution, and personal reinvention.

His transition also underscores an important truth often ignored in Nigeria’s political culture: public office should not define the entirety of a person’s relevance or usefulness to society.

There is life after power.

There are still meaningful contributions to make outside the arena of partisan politics.

There is dignity in leaving office and allowing democratic institutions and future leaders to function independently.

Indeed, some of the world’s most respected leaders built their greatest legacies after leaving office through scholarship, diplomacy, mentorship, advocacy, and institution-building.

In many respects, Obaseki’s current trajectory mirrors this global tradition where former leaders move from the immediacy of politics into the broader realm of ideas, policy, and intellectual contribution.

For younger politicians and aspiring public office holders, there is perhaps an important lesson here: the ultimate measure of leadership is not how desperately one clings to power after leaving office, but how effectively one continues to add value to society when the applause, privileges, and authority of office are gone.

If sustained, Godwin Obaseki’s post-office conduct may well become one of the strongest modern examples in Nigeria of how to exit political office with dignity, preserve relevance without desperation, and transition from politics into statesmanship and intellectual contribution.

And in a political climate often dominated by bitterness, endless rivalry, and unhealthy contests for relevance, that may be one of the most important examples any former public servant can offer.