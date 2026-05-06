Polaris Bank Backs NACCIMA Export Call Centre to Boost Non-oil Trade

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank has strengthened its push to deepen Nigeria’s non-oil export base with its support for the launch of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Export Support Call Centre, a move aimed at improving exporters’ access to information, markets and financing.

The initiative, unveiled in collaboration with NACCIMA, is designed to provide real-time advisory and operational support to Nigerian exporters, particularly small and medium-scale players navigating the complexities of cross-border trade. It comes at a time when policymakers and financial institutions are intensifying efforts to diversify the economy away from oil and unlock foreign exchange earnings from non-oil sectors.

Executive Director of Polaris Bank, Chris Ofikulu in a statement emphasised the Bank’s commitment to empowering Nigerian businesses for global markets. He highlighted the importance of the NACCIMA Call Center as a key resource for exporters, offering valuable information, knowledge, expert guidance, and advisory services to navigate the complexities of international trade.

“Today, we are marking a pivotal moment in our mission to empower Nigerian businesses for global markets. Through this collaboration, we are equipping exporters with the tools, infrastructure, and expertise needed to thrive in global markets,” said Chris Ofikulu.

The NACCIMA Call Center, supported by Polaris Bank, will act as a key platform where exporters can access real-time information, technical assistance, and regulatory advisory services. This strategic initiative is in alignment with Polaris Bank’s vision to drive trade facilitation, improve market access, and support Nigeria’s economic growth.

Polaris Bank’s contribution includes providing advanced infrastructure such as laptops, a fully equipped workstation, internet-enabled modems, and high-capacity printers to support the operations of the center. This donation is aimed at ensuring the center runs smoothly and effectively meets the needs of Nigerian exporters.