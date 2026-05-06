Macedonia Call Assembly Ordains New Bishops, Others

Presiding Apostle of Macedonia Call Global Assembly, Prof. Osaren Emokpae, has ordained five bishops and 12 others as senior pastors and resident pastors, to advance the work of the church.

Their consecration took place at the just-concluded Macedonia Call Global Assembly Ministers’ Conference held at its campground in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The new bishops are: Rev. (Mrs) Imose Osar-Emokpae, who will act as Bishop International, with oversight of Europe and North America; Rev. Ebi Tebepina, Bishop, who will operate in Nigeria; Rev. Irma Barnabas, an Assistant Bishop, who will preside over Northern Nigeria; Rev. Turnel Hendrickson is Assistant Bishop for the Caribbean, while Rev Innocent Okoro is Associate Bishop and General Secretary of the church.

Others are: Rev Obasuyi Ehigiamusoe, Coordinator West/Senior Pastor, Ibadan; Rev. Richard Ajose, Regional Coordinator for Midwest; Rev. Uchenna Opuru, Senior Pastor, Port Harcourt and Regional Coordinator, East and Bayelsa; Rev. Etim Akpan, Senior Pastor, Calabar and Coordinator, Cross River and Akwa Ibom; Pastor (Mrs) Evelyn Hemuka, Pastor in Charge of Oshodi and Pastor Yakubu Manasseh, Resident Pastor for Bauchi.

The rest are Pastor Sunday Iyinbor, Resident Pastor Benin; Pastor Nike Babalola, Pastor in Charge, Concorde Avenue, Ikorodu; Pastor Mark Samuel, Resident Pastor for Mount Gerizim, Ikorodu, Lagos; Pastor Christian Uzor, Resident Pastor, Maryland; Pastor Audu Peter, Resident Pastor, Ilasamaja, Lagos and Pastor (Mrs) Blessing Irabor, President of Macedonia Call Women.

At the ordination ceremony, Prof. Emokpae, formally announced the recent ordination of Rev. Oyekan Reginald in Elephant and Castle Church in the United Kingdom (UK).

In his sermon, Emokpae described the new leaders as devoted servants who have led many to the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. He emphasised that the ordination should not be seen as a badge of honour, but rather as a recognition of God’s grace at work in their lives and ministries. He charged them to embrace it as a divine mandate; to go forth and expand the reach of the Kingdom of Heaven.

The conference featured teachings and ministrations from seasoned leaders. Dr Richard Udoh, the Apostle of The Father’s House, delivered a message on church growth, while Bishop Isaac Adeyemi, Presiding Bishop of Embrace International Church, spoke on the power of worship as a force for advancing the kingdom and taking new territories for Christ.

The conference concluded on a profound note as Professor Emokpae led a Holy Communion service and ministered on the stirring theme, “The King Is Coming.” His message called believers to a renewed sense of readiness, purpose and unwavering commitment to the work of God.