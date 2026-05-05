PDP NEC Returns Turaki, Arapaja as Interim Leaders, Is-sues Election Guidelines

• Wike faction issues disclaimer

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The 103th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), loyal to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has appointed Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and Toafeek Arapaja as Chairman and Secretary of the interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The committee released guidelines for the 2027 general election immediately after it was inaugurated.

That was as Makinde called for quick release of the certified true copy of last Thursday’s judgement of the Supreme Court on the PDP case.

But the faction led by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, issued a disclaimer about the Turaki interim leadership, alleging no such meeting held.

However, the meeting, convened by two-thirds of PDP NEC members at the instance of the Board of Trustees (BoT), also returned all the former NWC members elected in Ibadan last year, which was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the NEC member from Delta State, Esther Udehi, moved a motion that BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, be appointed pro tem Chairman to preside over the 103th NEC meeting.

The motion was seconded by a House of Representatives member, Fred Agbedi.

The 103th NEC meeting was attended by Makinde; Wabara; founding PDP National Secretary, Professor Jerry Gana; former Niger State Governor Mu’Azu Aliyu; his Plateau State counterpart, Jonah Jang; former Women Affairs Minister, Hajiya Inna Ciroma; former PDP Women Leader, Hajiya Zainab Maina; as well as former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The newly appointed members included Turaki as national chairman, and Arapaja as national secretary.

Others were Hamza Akuyam Kishi, Daniel Woyengikuro, Richard Iheduuwa, Isa Abubakar, Theophilus Dakas Shan, Adewale Idowu, Ogbu Antonia, Umar Dan Aji, and Ini Emeombong.

They were immediately sworn in by a public notary.

Turaki, in his acceptance speech, said PDP would field candidates in all elective positions in the 2027 general election, while pledging to ensure that the party did not die

Speaking after the swearing-in of the committee members, Makinde said, “We are in an unusual situation, democratically, in Nigeria today. I think what I can say right now is we will not give up.

“This is a battle, you know, for democracy, for plurality in Nigeria’s democratic space. So, we will not give up. We will keep pushing on.”

On the certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgement, he said, “Nobody has seen it. It is not out. Maybe it will be out today. We were even surprised, you know, at INEC, that they went ahead to update the ADC leadership on their website because nobody has seen the certified true copy of the judgement itself.

“So, I do not understand how a national institution, you know, will be hasty—will go ahead and update those data without even seeing the judgement.

“It is concerning to us because what it means is somebody can whisper a court judgement and then they will go ahead on their website and update that.

“I don’t think that is how an organisation that is being professionally run should operate. Those are some of the challenges that we have that we have to keep confronting.”

On the legality of the interim national committee that was set up and the meeting of NEC, the Oyo governor said, “Yes, we had in attendance two-thirds of the NEC members.

“If you go to the constitution of PDP, you know who your NEC members are by that constitution, and two-thirds of that membership, they came here. So, it is legally constituted.”

Answering questions on whether INEC was notified of their actions, he said, “We will write to them, and we do hope that they will do their work, you know, and allow the democratic space to accommodate opposition.”

Earlier, Chairman of PDP BoT, Wabara, who chaired the NEC said, “As you are already aware, the Board of Trustees under my chairmanship assumed administrative leadership of our party in line with the empowering provisions of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) following the judgement of the Supreme Court, which on Thursday, 30th April, 2026, stripped the PDP of a National Working Committee.

“The action of the BoT was to avoid a leadership vacuum as the Supreme Court’s invalidated the 2025 National Convention that produced the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee as well as upheld the suspension of key conveners of the March 29th to 30th contentious convention in Abuja thereby also invalidating that exercise and nullifying its outcome.”

Commenting on the state of the nation, Wabara said, “As I address you today, Nigerians are earnestly praying for the PDP to rise again, take centre stage and rescue our nation from the claws of the Tinubu-led APC administration.

“The APC has subjected Nigerians to the worst kind of hardship, torture and misery. Today, the hope of millions of Nigerians lies in the return of the PDP to power in 2027.

“This is why the APC, in collaboration with certain suspended members of our party, have been desperate to destroy our party, but like I always say, the PDP will never die.

“These individuals hatched evil plans against our party, instituted groundless damaging litigations, compromised some officials in the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

“They conducted illegal party exercises, all in their failed plot to take over and frustrate our party. Despite their propaganda, lies and claims to our colours, Nigerians know that they are imposters, renegades and procured agents of the APC.

“As we set a new course today, I call on all genuine and loyal members of the PDP to set aside all personal and group interests and come together for the greater good.”

Wabara added, “Nigerians have cried enough. In fact, they have no more tears left. Their oppressors, the APC, does not know pity; instead, the APC relishes in inflicting pain on the people. It is, therefore, time to reposition our party as the platform for Nigerians to kick out the APC with their votes in 2027.

“In the last five days, the BoT has taken bold steps to stabilise, stimulate and put our party back on solid footing. Such steps include engaging in very wide consultations among critical stakeholders and leveraging the consent of two-thirds members of NEC to convene this crucial 103rd NEC meeting. We have also duly notified INEC as required by law.”

He said, “This 103rd meeting is, among other things, principally convened to fashion out ways to chart a new course for our party. Central to this is the appointment of an Interim National Working Committee (INWC) to pilot the affairs of the party at this critical time.

“We shall be presenting a crop of tested party leaders to NEC for approval, inauguration and onward transmission to INEC. I urge INEC to respect the judgement of the Supreme Court and update its portal with the Interim National Working Committee.

“I charge those to be appointed into the Interim National Working Committee to know that the task before them is enormous. Millions of our party members, supporters and the general public will be looking up to you for direction and we cannot afford to let them down.”

PDP Releases Election Guidelines

The PDP caretaker committee released guidelines for the 2027 general election.

The party said the presidential nomination form would cost N90 million, while the Expression of Interest form would cost ten N10 million

It said women were exempted from paying the nomination fees, but they will pay Expression of Interest fees for the positions they aspired for.

Youths and people living with disability were to pay 50 per cent of the nomination fees for the offices of their choice.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ini Emeombong, said NEC considered and approved the timetable for pre-election activities and guidelines for the party.

It stated, “The following activities are scheduled as follows: Sales of Expression of Interest and nomination forms May 5 – May 13, 2026; Last Date for submission of already completed forms May 14, 2026; Screening of aspirants May 15-18, 2026; Screening Appeals May 21, 2026

“Publication of all cleared aspirants May 22, 2026, Ward Primaries for all offices May 27, 2026

“Appeals on All Primaries May 28, 2026; NEC Meeting to approve all nominated candidates May 29, 2026 Special Convention (candidates’ ratification) May 30, 2026.”

He said the costs for nomination of forms were as follow: House of Assembly Expression of Interest, N500,000; Nomination form, N1,500,000.

House of Representatives Expression of Interest, N2,000,000 and Nomination form, N5,000,000; Senate Expression of Interest N3,000,000, Nomination form, N7,000,000; Governorship Expression of Interest N5,000,000, Nomination form N35,000,000.

Presidential Expression of Interest N10,000,000, Nomination form N90,000,000.

Emeombong STATED, “Women are exempted from paying for nomination forms, they will pay only the Expression of Interest, while youths and people living with disability are to pay 50% of nomination form for the offices of their choice.”

Wike’s Faction Issues Disclaimer

The Nyesom Wike faction of PDP issued a disclaimer regarding the interim national committee led by Turaki

In the disclaimer by the group’s national publicity secretary, Mohammed Jungudo, it said, “The PDP wishes to categorically state that no such meeting was convened by the leadership of the party.

“Consequently, any resolutions, announcements, or claims emanating from that gathering are null, void, and of no effect.

“It is both ironic and disappointing that individuals, who previously argued that the party’s constitution does not provide for the establishment of a caretaker committee have now contradicted themselves by claiming to have constituted one.

“This glaring inconsistency exposes the lack of credibility and coherence in their actions. This contradiction underscores the opportunistic and self-serving nature of their actions.

“Even if for the sake of argument, they possessed the legal authority to convene such a meeting (which they do not) they have once again failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

“Specifically, the mandatory requirement to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a minimum of 21 days notice for such a meeting was blatantly ignored. There is no evidence of compliance, nor was INEC in attendance as required by law. This alone renders their actions null and void.”

The group claimed, “Furthermore, the involvement of Senator Wabara in this matter is equally troubling. Having been expelled at his ward level by the party for anti-party activities, following his open support for the election of Governor Alex Otti, lacks the moral and constitutional standing to assume any leadership or oversight role within the Party.

“The attempt to cloak these actions under the authority of the Board of Trustees (BoT) is misleading, as the BoT is clearly designated as an advisory body without any executive powers.”

Jungudo explained that it was equally concerning that respected members of the legal profession, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, would lend themselves to actions that fell far below the standards of professionalism and ethical conduct expected of them.

Jungudo said, “We urge the appropriate regulatory bodies to take note and consider necessary disciplinary measures.

“This entire episode is yet another unfortunate attempt to mislead the public and create confusion within the Party. Nigerians will recall that a similar gathering recently branded as an ‘opposition political summit’ ended in failure. Today’s purported NEC meeting is nothing more than a continuation of that charade.

“We, therefore, call on all Party members, stakeholders, and the general public to completely disregard this illegitimate assembly and its outcomes. It has no constitutional basis, no legal standing, and no binding authority whatsoever.”