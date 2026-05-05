Lookman to  Start  in Atlético Make or Mar Arsenal Clash

Ademola Lookman will return to hometown London for tonight’s UEFA Champions League return leg semifinal against Arsenal after he was named by Atletico Madrid on their matchday squad.

There have been injury concerns over the Super Eagles forward after he first complained of discomfort around his abductor during the recent Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

Lookman played the full duration against Arsenal a week ago in the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He was one of many first-team players who were rested in the 2-0 win at Valencia at the weekend.