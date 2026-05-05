DSS Arraigns Chidiebere Justice Mark for Alleged Cybercrime

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday brought Chidiebere Justice Mark before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime-related offences.

Mark, who was arrested over the weekend, is facing a three-count charge linked to the circulation of a viral video and accompanying posts on his X account.

The prosecution alleges that the content contained false claims about the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel, particularly regarding their feeding conditions.

At the commencement of proceedings, the presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, asked defence counsel, Marshall Abubakar, whether a bail application had been filed.

The defence responded in the negative.

Following this, the court adjourned the case to May 25, 2026, for the commencement of trial and possible hearing of a bail application.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in DSS custody pending further proceedings.

According to the first count, Mark is accused of knowingly disseminating false information via his social media handle, @JusticeCrack, with the intent to provoke public discontent, an offence said to be punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).

The second count alleges that the defendant published and circulated a video and related statements that triggered widespread public reactions and could incite fear or disturb public peace, contrary to Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act.

In the third count, Mark is accused of attempting to commit a felony by distributing content deemed capable of causing public unrest, an offence punishable under Section 509 of the Criminal Code Act.

It’s Time to Look at Oke-Ogun for Oyo APC Governorship Candidate; Ex-Envoy Appeals to APC

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, Debo Adesina, has called on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to be wary of any consensus arrangement that does not take cognizance of the Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State.

Adesina said age-long injustice against the people of Oke Ogun must inform the choice of the party’s governorship candidate in the 2027 election.

The former envoy, who is one of the leaders of the Ireakari Group, said that Oke Ogun, forming at least 31% of the voting population of Oyo State coupled with having about 60% of the landmass of the state, deserves more reasonable consideration in the choice of who the flagbearer of the party is for the next governorship election.

Any consensus arrangement, Adesina stated, which creates impressions of exclusiveness, injustice, and lack of regards for the people of Oke-Ogun has the capacity to hurt the party in the general elections.

“As loyal party people, as a progressive-minded populace, the people of Oke-Ogun cannot be against the party, especially with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm. However, after many decades of clear injustice and lopsidedness, it is only fair that the entire political establishment at all levels ponder how a people contributing about 31% of total voting population can continue to be sidelined persistently and endlessly,” Adesina said

The former envoy, who is also a former Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of The Guardian newspapers, said there are more than enough qualified and capable personalities in the APC from Oke-Ogun who can be considered as a consensus candidate for the party if, for once, according to him, the party wants to ensure justice and fair play

Adesina concluded: “I, on behalf of our people, appeal to the leadership of the party to look at this issue dispassionately and ensure that the people are not sidelined unjustly.”

Adesina, who is also one of the leaders of the Justice Forum in Oyo State is the founder of Omi Aanu Foundation.