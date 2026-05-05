Awoniyi’s Brace Dims Chelsea’s Hope of European Football Next Season

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Taiwo Awoniyi was involved in all three goals as Nottingham Forest hammered Chelsea 3-1 to take a major step towards Premier League survival. Forest are now six points clear of the relegation zone with three rounds of matches to end the season.

The Super Eagles forward who fell out of favour at Forest, opened scoring after just two minutes. Awoniyi who was left unmarked headed home after winger Dilane Bakwa beat Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella and delivered a nicely floated cross.

The same Forest pairing combined again in the 15th minute to win a penalty – Awoniyi was pulled back in the area by Malo Gusto as he attempted to reach Bakwa’s cross, and Igor Jesus converted the resulting spot-kick down the middle.

In the 52nd minutes, Morgan Gibbs-White assisted Awoniyi for his second goal of the match following a VAR check on a tight offside call.

João Pedro belatedly pulled back one for Chelsea in the stoppage time to end the Blues goal drought. It was how a picture-book bicycle kick.

Chelsea’s dismal afternoon was summed up when Cole Palmer missed a first-half penalty. His low penalty kick towards the corner was then saved by Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels at full stretch.

There was however scary moment after academy winger Jesse Derry, 18, sustained a serious-looking head injury on his first senior start.

Awoniyi’s goal for Forest opened a six-point gap over 18th‑placed West Ham in the relegation zone.

The match was Chelsea’s first Premier League game since Liam Rosenior was sacked, with interim head coach Calum McFarlane – who guided the club to a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win against Leeds United last week – taking charge for the first time at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Everton were forced to o a 3-3 draw by Manchester City last night. The draw has now thrown spanner into City’s quest to torpedo Arsenal from the top of the table. The Gunners are five points ahead of City with three games to the end of the English topflight.

RESULTS

Premier League

Chelsea 1-3 Nottingham

Everton 3-3 Man City

TODAY

Arsenal v Atletico

WEDNESDAY

B’Munich v PSG