At Valedictory Meeting, Adelabu Accrues Discos of Failing to Invest

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The erstwhile Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has expressed concern that Distribution Companies (Discos) have largely failed to meet their investment obligations since the 2013 privatisation, urging the government to critically review their licences when due.

Adelabu also urged sustained commitment to ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector, stressing the need for continuity and consistency in policies designed to reposition the industry.

He noted that while some of the reforms may appear unpopular, they are necessary to guarantee stable, efficient, and affordable electricity supply for Nigerians.

Adelabu made this call during the formal handover of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary in Abuja. He charged top civil servants to ensure that the incoming minister builds on the existing foundation, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of delivering reliable power as a critical component of his administration’s agenda.

According to him, years of inadequate attention by successive governments contributed to the sector’s challenges, and addressing them required deliberate and strategic planning, efforts he said were pursued during his two years and eight months in office.

He emphasised that sustaining the reforms would require courage from both technocrats and political leaders to firmly establish the power sector value chain on a sound footing.

“These reforms are a journey, not an immediate destination. If the process is disrupted, it could derail progress. Civil servants and technocrats must therefore guide the incoming leadership to sustain and build on what has been achieved,” he said.

Adelabu likened the reform process to laying a foundation on swampy terrain, explaining that while initial efforts may not be visible, they are critical to long-term success.

“Our achievements may not yet be obvious to Nigerians, but as the next leadership builds on them, their impact will become clear,” he added.

He highlighted key milestones, including the signing of the Electricity Act 2023, which decentralised and liberalised the sector, enabling sub-national participation.