Ogalaws Unveils New Business Series

Nigerian-born, Canada-based lawyer and businessman, George Ekundayo, popularly known as Ogalaws has released a five-volume book series titled ‘Success in Business.’ The book is a structured guide to building and sustaining modern enterprises.

The series, which spans 36 chapters organised by theme, draws on Ekundayo’s experience as a regulator in the United States and Canada. It combines practical frameworks, theory, and real-life scenarios to walk readers through the stages of starting, scaling, managing challenges, and sustaining a business.

The first volume, ‘Starting’, focuses on pre-launch planning, business plan development, funding strategies, sales and marketing, and project management. It also introduces analytical tools such as SWOT and the author’s proprietary ‘TOP Analysis’ for evaluating opportunities.

In addition, the volume lists 29 flexible job and gig options—grouped under Proxy, Moxie, and Velocity—many of which do not require formal qualifications.

In ‘Scaling’, the second volume, Ekundayo examines how businesses can manage growth, particularly in handling staff and customer relationships. The third volume, ‘Situations’, addresses organisational structuring and regulatory compliance, and features a detailed step-by-step guide to corporate crisis management.

The fourth volume focuses on data management, including its use, protection, and strategic importance.

Against the backdrop of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDPA) and increasing reports of data breaches, the book explores responsible data practices and highlights the growing influence of cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence on the global tech ecosystem.

The final volume, ‘Sustaining’, outlines strategies for preserving business gains, maintaining growth without burnout, and avoiding shortcuts that could undermine long-term success. It also presents additional business ideas, including recycling ventures and job-sharing applications.

Speaking about the target audience, Ekundayo said the series is intended for a wide range of readers, noting that many individuals operate at different levels of economic activity, from side hustles to full-scale enterprises.

He explained that the books are informed by over four decades of hands-on experience across sales, customer service, management, and legal advisory roles in North America, adding that the series distils practical insights from his work with businesses, law firms, and government institutions.

Ekundayo further noted that while the series is structured for sequential reading, each volume is designed to stand alone, allowing readers to engage with areas most relevant to their immediate needs.