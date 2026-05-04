Anyaoku Leads Conversations on Crisis Mgt at the Duke’s Masterclass

The Duke’s Masterclass has announced its highly anticipated 2026 International Masterclass on crisis and reputational management, scheduled to hold later this year across a dual-location platform in Abuja on the 22nd of October 2026 and London March 22nd 2027.

With the theme, “Definitive Strategies in Robust Crisis & Reputational Management,” the Masterclass is designed as a high-level, closed-door executive programme targeted at top decision-makers, policy drivers, and influential leaders across both the public and private sectors.

The programme will convene an exceptional faculty drawn from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, reinforcing its positioning as a globally relevant leadership and strategic communications platform.

Among the distinguished Nigerian speakers are: Kola Adesina of Sahara Group; President/CEO of Transcorp, Owen Omogiafo; former Director of Communications at AfDB, Victor Oladokun; Nonny Ugboma, who will also serve as Session Director and Moderator.

According to the organisers, from the United Kingdom(UK), the Masterclass will feature Yvonne Thompson, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London and pioneering founder of the first Black-owned PR firm in the UK and former Special Adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May, Nero Ughwujabo.

In a statement, the main promoter of The Duke’s Masterclass, Joseph Edgar, noted that the programme has been carefully curated for “key decision-makers and policy initiators operating at the highest levels of governance, business, and institutional leadership.”

He emphasised that the Masterclass aims to equip participants with practical, globally benchmarked strategies for navigating complex crisis environments and sustaining institutional credibility.

He disclosed that the 2026 edition of The Duke’s Masterclass will be hosted by Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company, whose extensive experience in corporate governance and public-sector leadership reinforces the stature of the event.

“As a premier executive learning platform, The Duke’s Masterclass continues to bridge global best practices with local relevance, empowering leaders with the tools to manage crises, protect reputations, and lead effectively in an increasingly complex and high-stakes world.

A major highlight of the programme is the participation of Gavin Barwell, former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Theresa May and Member of the UK House of Lords, who brings deep insights from navigating high-stakes political environments, including the Brexit era,” he added.

At the heart of the Masterclass is the keynote address by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, whose illustrious diplomatic career spans global conflict mediation efforts, including Apartheid South Africa, the Nigerian Civil War, and the India/Bangladesh crisis. His session will draw from decades of international diplomacy, offering rare perspectives on negotiation, conflict resolution, and reputational leadership at the highest levels.

The Masterclass will focus on core themes including: crisis management frameworks; strategic communications and stakeholder engagement; negotiation and conflict resolution; reputational management in public and private institutions

These discussions are anchored in the evolving global landscape where leadership credibility, institutional trust, and perception management are increasingly critical to success.