Court Restrains MTN, Airtel from Disrupting Airtime, Data Credit Services

Emma Okonji





The Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial Division, has granted an interim injunction restraining MTN Nigeria

Communications and Airtel Networks Limited from suspending or interfering with Nairtime’s access to critical telecommunications platforms.

Nairtime Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of global AI-powered financial infrastructure group, Optasia, which confirmed this in a statement, said the Order, issued in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/779/2026, prevents any disruption to essential infrastructure such as Short Codes, SMS, USSD, and billing services following a directive issued by the FCCPC that left Nigerians without a safety net.

This ruling according to the statement, ensures that millions of Nigerian consumers, particularly those without access to traditional banking can continue to access airtime and data on credit, services that are increasingly vital for daily communication, work, education, and digital participation.

The court’s intervention provides policy certainty and helps preserve continuity for users who depend on these services not just for connectivity, but also as a gateway to financial inclusion and digital identity in an increasingly connected economy.

The decision also reinforces the legitimacy of Nairtime’s operations, which are conducted under a valid Value-Added Service (VAS) licence issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission, the statement said.

Nairtime maintains that it has consistently complied with all regulatory requirements and contractual obligations. The company noted that the suspension linked to the

Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, risked disrupting services relied upon daily by ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking on the development, Chief Commercial Officer, Optasia, Ms Uchenna Agbo, said: “This decision is ultimately about protecting underserved Nigerian consumers. It ensures that millions of people, many of whom are underserved by traditional financial systems, retain uninterrupted access to essential digital services.

“Over time, using these services responsibly can help them prove reliability and improve their chances of accessing bigger financial opportunities in the future. Our platform enables responsible, data-driven lending that keeps people connected when they need it most and we look forward to working with our partners to restore services in a manner that resumes full-service value to the Nigerian consumers without further delay.”

Nairtime Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to consumer and data protection through stringent governance frameworks and ethical use of artificial intelligence.

She added: “We have built a system that supports inclusion at scale, while maintaining strong risk controls for industry stability and economic impact. This ruling allows us to continue delivering safe, reliable services that Nigerians depend on every day.

“We remain focused on ensuring that the Nigerian consumer stays at the centre of innovation and will continue working with regulators and our partners, including MTN and Airtel, to promote a fair, transparent, and inclusive digital ecosystem that benefits Nigeria and all Nigerians.”