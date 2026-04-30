Tinubu Allocates Abuja Lands to High Commissioners, Ambassadors-designate

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved the allocation of land to Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate in Abuja.

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this yesterday when he received the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Ambassadors-designate, on a courtesy visit to his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.

Wike explained that the president made the decision to ensure that Nigeria’s representatives have a permanent stake and a residence in Abuja whenever they return for periodic briefings.

He said, “The President believes that most of you do not have a place in Abuja. He will encourage you to see how you will put up where you can stay. Before you leave this morning, each and every one of you should have your form to apply for a land allocation in Abuja.”

The minister affirmed that the gesture was aimed at fostering diplomatic presence in Nigeria’s capital while deepening stronger engagement between foreign missions and the Federal Capital Territory.

He urged the envoys to uphold the nation’s image in their respective postings, stating the way the world would perceive them is the way it would see Nigeria.

Wike also charged them to effectively communicate the vision and priorities of the president, particularly in attracting foreign investment and strengthening international partnerships.

“Mr. President has travelled extensively to attract investments and partnerships. It is now your role to reinforce that effort by building confidence in Nigeria as a viable destination for investment,” Wike said.

The minister also downplayed worries that Nigeria was drifting towards a one-party state, insisting that the country was strongly committed to democratic principles.

“Nigeria remains a multi-party democracy. There is no plan to turn the country into a one-party state. You must communicate this clearly wherever you serve,” he said.

He urged the envoys to attract investors to the FCT particularly in agriculture and waste management, noting that vast arable land remained underutilised in Gwagwalada and Kwali.