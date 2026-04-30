Stakeholders Rally Around Mary Ikoku as Consensus Talks Gather Pace for Rep Seat

Mary Ikoku has formally declared her intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat representing Arochukwu–Ohafia Federal Constituency, drawing significant support from party leaders, stakeholders, and grassroots executives across both Arochukwu and Ohafia Local Government Areas.

The declaration, held at the Civic Centre, Oror, Arochukwu, was marked by a strong turnout of influential figures from key communities including Isu, Aro, Abam, Ututu, and Ohafia—signaling early momentum and broad-based acceptance of her candidacy.

Among prominent stakeholders present were Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Abia state Chairman represented by Hon. Dr. Mike Ukoha, Hon. Chibuike Jonas, , Chief James Ama, Mazi Sunday Torty (Arochukwu LGA Chairman), Chief Mrs. Ngozi Ogbuagu, Chief Jimmy Okorie, Hon. Uche Itam (LGA Secretary), Hon. Nicholas (Isu), Barr. Mrs. Helen Okoroji, Mazi Omu Aro, Innocent Obi, Matthew Ufere, Ifeanyi Agwu, Jacob Okeh, Offia Paul Emmanuel, Joseph Agado Udo, Chief Stephen Nwankwo, and Chief Cletus Nwankwo, among others.

Stakeholders from Ohafia were also strongly represented, including Emmanuel Joe (Ohafia LGA Secretary), Mrs. Margaret Uche (Ohafia LGA Woman Leader), while the Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Stanley Orji Oba, was represented by his Deputy, Emeka Nnoke.

In her address, Ikoku articulated a vision centered on effective, accountable, and people-focused representation, emphasizing the urgent need to address youth unemployment, economic hardship, and access to basic services.

“This is not just a political ambition, it is a continuation of a journey of service and a commitment to ensure that the resources meant for our constituency truly work for our people,” she stated.

She reaffirmed her commitment to empowering youths and women through targeted capacity-building initiatives, human capital development, and innovative platforms such as tech hubs, while also advocating for legislative actions that address systemic imbalances.

The event was further energized by strong endorsements from key stakeholders, many of whom described her candidacy as timely, credible, and unifying.

In a notable show of support, Chief Stephen Nwankwo of Ututu emphasized the need for a new direction in leadership:

“We have tried men; it is time to give a woman the opportunity. Hon. Mary Ikoku is not only our daughter but a proven leader who has shown capacity and commitment to our people. If she emerges, we will work together to ensure victory for our party.”

Other stakeholders echoed similar sentiments, highlighting her track record of service, competence, and ability to connect across communities as key strengths that position her as a strong contender for both the party ticket and the general election.

Ikoku’s declaration also brings renewed focus to the issue of inclusive representation, as her candidacy presents a historic opportunity for Arochukwu–Ohafia Federal Constituency to elect its first female representative to the House of Representatives.

Reiterating her commitment to unity within the party, she called on leaders and stakeholders to work collaboratively in building a strong, cohesive front ahead of the primaries.

“I am committed to working with all leaders and stakeholders to strengthen our party and present a candidate that will not only unify us but also deliver real results for our people,” she added.

With growing endorsements and visible grassroots support, her entry into the race is already reshaping the political conversation within the constituency, positioning her as a credible and widely acceptable option in the emerging consensus discussions.