Kwara: Ilorin Emirate Backs Tinubu, Endorses  Mustapha for Gov

Jonathan Eze

The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council (IEPAC) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and backed Senator Saliu Mustapha as its preferred candidate for the Kwara State governorship in 2027.

The council, which is the apex body of elders and stakeholders in Kwara Central Senatorial District announced its position at a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on the political direction of the emirate ahead of the next general elections.

Addressing journalists, the National Coordinator of IEPAC, Dr. Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe, and its Secretary Lt. Col Abubakar Edun, said the endorsements followed “careful deliberation and a comprehensive assessment” of aspirants contesting key offices from the presidency to the governorship and the National Assembly.

Oloriegbe said the council based its decision on Tinubu’s performance in office over the past three years, particularly citing what it described as support and opportunities extended to Kwara Central within the period under review.

We unanimously endorse the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office,” he said, adding that the council believes the president deserves another four years to consolidate on achievements recorded so far.

“On the governorship, the council endorsed Senator Saliu Mustapha, describing him as widely acceptable and capable of leading the state.

It said the lawmaker possesses the “maturity, experience, exposure and capacity” required not only to win the election but also to govern “justly, fairly and competently.”

The council, however, clarified that its endorsements do not amount to an attempt to exclude other aspirants from contesting.

“This endorsement does not in any way preclude other aspirants from exercising their legitimate rights, it should not be construed as an attempt to shut out other sons and daughters of Kwara State or the Ilorin Emirate who may choose to pursue their aspirations.”

IEPAC urged political actors across the state, particularly major political parties, to align with its position “in the interest of unity, stability and progress.”

The council also said it would continue to monitor political developments and may identify and support other aspirants it considers capable of sustaining the achievements of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Reiterating its stance, the council said the Ilorin Emirate remains an inclusive and accommodating community and should continue to occupy a “frontline position” in the political structure of Kwara State.