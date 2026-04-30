Group Urges APC to Zone Ogun West Senate Ticket to Imeko-Afon

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A political group in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State, the Ketu Intelligentsia Forum (KIF), has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to zone the Ogun West senatorial ticket for the 2027 elections to the Imeko-Afon axis.

The KIF, which cited the need for equity and sustained electoral success in the area, expressed its position in an open letter addressed to the APC State Working Committee and party elders.

The group commended the party for what it described as the peaceful handling of the consensus process that produced Senator Solomon Adeola as the party’s governorship candidate.

The forum also acknowledged the role played by Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, noting that his decision to step aside in the interest of party unity demonstrated statesmanship and political maturity.

The letter dated April 28, 2026 and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, was signed by Prince Sola Bamigbade; Secretary – General, AbdLateef Olusoji Emilandu; Director, Strategy & Mobilisation and Dr. Ayilara Ayinla Muraina, Chairman of the forum.

In the letter, KIF argued that Isiaka’s influence and grassroots appeal should be recognised with a role that reflects his political standing and capacity to mobilise voters across Ogun West.

The forum noted that aside individual recognition, it stressed the need to also address what it termed a “long-standing equity gap” in the senatorial district, noting that the Imeko-Afon axis has never produced a senator since the creation of Ogun State.

The group maintained that zoning the senatorial ticket to the area would not only correct historical marginalisation but also strengthen the APC’s electoral base in Ogun West.

It stated: “If the party yields to our call for equity by producing its senatorial candidate from the Imeko-Afon axis, we guarantee to deliver a unified block vote, even across all elections.

“This mandate will come not just from Imeko-Afon, but from the Ketu people across the five local governments of Ogun West and our significant population residing outside the district.

“We trust the leadership to look beyond raw registration numbers and see where the true, reliable strength of Ogun West lies.

“Most concerning, correcting the historical marginalisation is the only way to turn the 2023 success into a permanent stronghold for the party.”