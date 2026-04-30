DHQ: Troops Neutralise 216 Terrorists, Apprehend 284 Across Theatres

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops neutralised no fewer than 216 terrorists and apprehended 284 suspects in a series of coordinated operations conducted across various theatres in April.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on ongoing military operations nationwide.

Onoja said the troops also rescued scores of kidnapped civilians, dismantled terrorist enclaves, and destroyed logistics networks in sustained offensives carried out across the six geopolitical zones.

According to him, the operations, conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and supported by local communities, have significantly degraded the operational capabilities of insurgents and criminal elements.

In the North-east, Onoja said troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained aggressive operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

He said the troops neutralised 136 terrorists, apprehended 114 suspects and rescued abducted civilians, as well as recorded the surrender of nine insurgents and their families.

Onoja noted that notable operations included the rescue of 90 captives from the Mandara Mountains and the repelling of a major terrorist attack on April 24, during which 21 insurgents were killed and weapons recovered.

He added that coordinated ground and air operations in the Timbuktu Triangle and Sambisa Forest further led to the neutralisation of terrorists and destruction of enclaves.

In the North-west, Onoja said troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested two suspects and rescued 70 kidnapped victims across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He said troops also destroyed terrorist camps, rescued abducted worshippers and intercepted a suspect conveying improvised explosive device materials.

In the North-central, Onoja said troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD recorded significant gains in Niger and adjoining states.

“Within the period, troops neutralised 21 terrorists, arrested 17 suspects and rescued 10 kidnapped victims.

“Troops also destroyed criminal camps, recovered arms and repelled attacks on communities without recording casualties on own troops,” he said.

Similarly, the defence spokesperson said troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralised 18 terrorists, arrested four suspects and rescued 53 kidnapped victims across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

According to him, troops also recovered N8 million ransom from kidnappers and returned it to victims, while drone-supported operations led to further arrests.

He further disclosed that Joint Task Force operations in Plateau, Kogi and surrounding areas led to the neutralisation of 14 terrorists, arrest of 40 suspects and rescue of 35 victims.

Onoja assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would sustain the ongoing offensive against terrorists and criminal elements across the country.

He reiterated the military’s commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation while ensuring the safety of citizens.

“The Armed Forces remain resolute and will continue to intensify operations to ensure lasting peace and security across the country,” he said. (NAN)