  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

British Investment Targets £9bn for Africa, Focuses on Frontier Markets

Business | 12 seconds ago

Stories by Emma Okonji

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, has launched its new five-year strategy, with the aim to drive £9 billion of new capital into Africa to support economic growth. 

A central pillar of the strategy is a focus on accelerating the flow of private capital into African countries. Of the £9 billion, BII will contribute nearly £5 billion, with the balance expected to come from private institutions in Africa and globally.

BII also announced that it will enhance its commitment to frontier markets – those identified by the UN as Least Developed Countries – with at least 25 per cent of new investments by value going to these countries. Minister for Development at BII, Jenny Chapman, in a statement, said: “Over the past few months, I have been setting out the need for a new UK approach to development – one moving from traditional aid grants to long-term partnerships that bring investment, expertise and international finance reform together. It also means investing responsibly: bringing everything the UK can offer – from our work through international organisations and our investment tools, to research, practical advice and diplomacy.” 

MD and Head of Africa at BII, Chris Chijiutomi, said: “Africa has been at the heart of BII’s work since our inception. That long track record has given us deep experience of investing through economic cycles and a clear understanding of what businesses need to grow in some of the continent’s most challenging markets. 

“This strategy builds directly on that experience. By sharpening our focus on frontier markets, investing in high-impact sectors and mobilising domestic and international private capital, we are concentrating our efforts where our capital and expertise can make the greatest difference for African economies.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.