Simeone Doubts Lookman’s Fitness for Arsenal Clash Tonight

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Ademola Lookman may have trained again with the Atletico Madrid squad, but Coach Diego Simeone has raised concerns whether he will be fit for tonight’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against visiting Arsenal.

Simeone said the Super Eagles forward is still experiencing some discomfort around his abductor, which was why he was replaced in the Copa del Rey final and has missed the team’s last two La Liga games.

“We’ll see on Wednesday if Ademola Lookman can recover. He still had some discomfort today (on Tuesday),” the Atletico coach disclosed to Spanish media yesterday.

The Nigerian forward himself had assured fans that he was good to play against his hometown club.

Speaking after his Monday training with the rest of the team, Lookman said:

“I missed the last few matches, but now I feel much better. The first time I played against Arsenal was when I was a kid, with Charlton. Wednesday (today) will be a special game,” he noted with emphasis.

Lookman was born in London and he admitted that Wednesday’s showdown against the London Gunners will be “special”.

Atletico host the first semifinal leg in Metropolitano with the crucial return leg fixture next week at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

This Champions League competition appears the surest way for the Gunners to earn a trophy this term. Their nine point lead in the Premier League has been wiped . The are now just three points ahead of Manchester City who have a game at hand. A win for Pep Guardiola’s men will ensure that the Premier League title goes down to the wire while progress to the final for the London Gunners means that the have another hectic challenge to solve. Either of PSG or Bayern Munich will not be easy prey to ride to the title.

RESULT

PSG 5-4 B’Munich

TODAY

Atlético v Arsenal