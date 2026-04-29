PSLC @20: Transforming Lives, Redefining Autism Narratives in Nigeria

For 20 years, the Patrick Speech and Languages Centre has played a pivotal role in advancing autism care in Nigeria, evolving from a small initiative into a leading institution for therapy, advocacy and creative development. Founded by Mrs Dotun Akande, the centre has impacted thousands of children and families through early intervention, training programmes, and inclusive platforms such as art exhibitions, helping individuals on the spectrum find their voices and thrive. Funmi Ogundare writes

For 20 years, the Patrick Speech and Languages Centre (PSLC) has been a beacon of hope for children on the autism spectrum and their families, transforming challenges into opportunities through sustained intervention, advocacy, and creative expression.

Founded by Mrs Dotun Akande in 2006, the centre’s journey began with a single act of faith; support from a parent who believed in her vision to create a space where children with special needs could be nurtured and understood. That seed, planted over two decades ago, has grown into a thriving institution impacting countless lives.

At a time when autism awareness in Nigeria was still low and widely misunderstood, the centre has gone beyond providing therapy to reshaping the life paths of children on the spectrum.

In the past two decades, the centre has impacted thousands of children and their families through a range of multidisciplinary therapy services. It has led the way in promoting early intervention in Nigeria, while also building capacity by training over 300 therapists, educators and caregivers through its academy. Access has been further broadened through free and subsidised initiatives delivered by its non-profit arm, Puresouls Learning Foundation.

Its impact is both visible and measurable. Today, many young people who were once non-verbal or socially excluded are thriving, serving as strong evidence of what early intervention and consistent support can achieve across families from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking to journalists at the 8th edition of its art exhibition held recently at Terra Culture, Victoria Island, Lagos, themed ‘Legacy: Unfiltered Expression’, Akande described the 20-year journey as one marked by resilience, consistency and an unwavering commitment to giving children a voice, whether through speech therapy or alternative forms of expression such as art.

“What you are seeing today is the result of a seed sown over 20 years ago. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

Akande described the annual art showcase as a key feature of the centre’s activities, saying that it has now become a launchpad for emerging talents on the autism spectrum. “Several participants have gone on to hold solo exhibitions and gain international exposure, underscoring the far-reaching impact of the initiative,” she stated.

She added that many of the artists, particularly those who are non-verbal, use art as a means of expression, allowing observers to gain insight into their thoughts and emotions through their creations.

Akande cited the success of other beneficiaries of the programme, including a young artist who has held about seven solo exhibitions since being discovered, as evidence of the initiative’s transformative impact.

The director expressed hope of creating employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities, as part of the centre’s vision for the next 20 years.

The initiative, she noted, would focus on identifying and developing the talents of individuals on the autism spectrum and those with other special needs, with a view to integrating them into productive ventures.

She explained that the centre is already working towards launching programmes, including theatrical productions, that will serve as platforms to showcase and monetise the abilities of young adults with special needs.

According to her, the goal is to shift attention from disability to ability, ensuring that every individual is given the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of disability you have. What matters is your talent, what you can do,” she stated.

Akande added that the centre adopts a practical learning approach, as many children with special needs learn better through repetition and hands-on engagement.

Beyond local initiatives, she disclosed plans to take the programme to the international stage, offering participants opportunities to showcase their talents beyond Nigeria.

For parents, the centre has also served as a vital support system, offering guidance and a sense of community in what is often a demanding journey. Raising a child with special needs requires long-term commitment, with therapies spanning years and involving high financial costs.

A parent of one of the exhibitors, Ndidiamaka Eneh, a real estate professional, described her son, Chijindu Ijomah,17, who is on the autism spectrum, as a creative artist known for producing abstract works, adding that he has also recently developed an interest in golf.

“He sings and creates abstract art, and we have just ventured into golf. It’s something he now loves,” she said.

Eneh, who has raised her son largely on her own following the death of his father seven years ago, described the journey as challenging, stressing that caring for children on the spectrum requires patience, persistence and continuous support.

“As a single mother, it has not been easy. One thing about the spectrum is acceptance, love and consistency. You may have a child in therapy for years without visible progress, but that does not mean the child is not improving. You just have to continue,” she said.

She noted that therapy for children with autism spans multiple areas, including speech, behavioural and occupational therapies, alongside regular medical consultations and medication, all of which come at high cost.

“These bills keep coming. It’s not like a headache you treat once, and it goes away. Some children may be in therapy for 10 to 15 years or more,” she explained.

While acknowledging that advanced options such as stem cell therapy exist, she said the high cost puts them beyond the reach of many families.

Eneh called on the public to go beyond awareness campaigns and provide sustained support to families with children with special needs, noting that consistency in assistance is critical.

“If you see a parent with a special needs child, support in any way you can, even if it’s small. Awareness should not end in April. The most important thing is helping to offset these ongoing bills,” she said.

Emphasising her personal journey, she maintained that despite the challenges, her son’s happiness remains her priority.

Another parent and founder of Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative, Mrs Solape Azazi, underscored the importance of early intervention and tailored support for children on the autism spectrum.

Azazi, whose son, Preye, is among the artists featured at the exhibition, said their journey into autism awareness and acceptance began with confusion and uncertainty following his diagnosis.

According to her, a turning point came when the family began to observe her son’s natural inclination towards colours and drawing, which later proved to be a key means of communication.

“He loved colours and would play with paint on his own. When we read stories or nursery rhymes, he would try to draw what he understood. That was our ‘aha’ moment, we realised he is a visual learner and an artist,” she explained.

This discovery, she noted, led the family to adopt expressive art as a tool to better understand and support him, and to help him navigate daily life.

“We decided to build on that strength and use it to support areas where he was struggling. With the right guidance, we were told he could pursue art as a career,” she said.

Azazi revealed that with structured support and encouragement, her son has made remarkable progress, gaining public recognition through exhibitions.

She added that his works have continued to attract attention and sales.

“Last year, we had a sold-out exhibition, and this year again, his works are being sold quickly. It shows that when children are properly supported, they can thrive and excel,” she said.

She stressed that every child has unique potential that must be nurtured, calling on parents and society to look beyond limitations and invest in the discovery of hidden abilities.

“No child should be neglected or condemned. There is something inside every child. All you need to do is look closely and help that child,” she added.

Another parent, Mrs Temitope Yomi-Adeyemi, also stressed the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for children on the autism spectrum, noting that timely support can significantly improve outcomes and help families better understand their children.

Adeyemi, whose daughter, Oluwadamiloju, 21, also featured at the exhibition, said seeking help early does not necessarily cure autism, but equips parents with the tools needed to support their child effectively.

“When you seek help early, you are able to adapt and understand your child better. Children are easier to mould when they are younger,” she said.

She described autism as a lifelong journey, explaining that her family has spent nearly two decades navigating the condition since her daughter was diagnosed at about two and a half years old.

“I never heard of autism until she was diagnosed. My daughter will be 21 soon, and we have been on this journey for about 18 years,” she said.

According to her, raising a child on the spectrum comes with unique challenges that extend into adulthood, particularly as many individuals may remain dependent on their caregivers.

“People expect that once children grow up, they become independent. But I still cannot leave my daughter alone because she needs support every day,” she explained.

Yomi-Adeyemi advised parents to embrace acceptance after diagnosis, acknowledging the emotional toll while encouraging resilience.

“When you get the diagnosis, cry if you need to, but afterwards, accept it and move forward. The work has just started, and it is lifelong,” she said.

She also called for greater parental collaboration, urging fathers to be more involved rather than blaming mothers.

One of the exhibitors and artists, Miss Toma Unu, called on persons living with disabilities to embrace their unique abilities and remain resilient, as she continues to defy odds by creating artwork with her feet.

Unu, who displayed about 15 of her works, all created with her legs, reiterated her determination and passion for creative expression despite physical limitations.

Describing herself as a special needs individual, she said her journey into art has been driven by faith and self-belief, noting that divine guidance has played a significant role in her progress.

“I make use of my leg to paint and to do other things. God has been helping me, and everything I have achieved so far is by His grace,” she said.

Speaking on the inspiration behind her works, Unu explained that her art serves as a voice for her emotions and personal experiences.

“My feelings are like my voice. That is where most of my inspiration comes from,” she added.

The artist also highlighted some of the support she has received, particularly from individuals who have helped promote her work. She recalled how a media feature in Lagos boosted her visibility, leading to increased sales and opportunities, including a recent television appearance in Ghana.

While noting the limited institutional support, she expressed gratitude for the opportunities that have come her way, which she said have contributed significantly to her growth as an artist.

Unu used the platform to encourage others with disabilities not to give up on themselves, urging them to focus on their strengths rather than their limitations.

“They should love themselves and look at the good side of their disability. When you have a skill, and you don’t use it, it will go away. People will not see the ability,” she said.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the centre also showcased a documentary titled ‘Unlocking Autism’, chronicling its journey, highlighting milestones, success stories and triumphs of autism intervention in Nigeria.