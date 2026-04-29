PSG Beat Bayern Munich in Nine-goal Thriller

UEFA Champions League (UCL) holders Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in a breathless and brilliant semi-final first leg, setting a new record for the highest-scoring last-four clash in the competition’s history.

This mouth-watering tie pitted the reigning champions against the tournament favourites, and the pre-match build-up set the tone as the Parc des Princes was brought to life by giant tifos and a stunning fire show.

Bayernstruck first in the 17th minute when William Pacho tripped Luis Diazin the box, allowing Harry Kaneto send Matvei Safonovthe wrong way from the penalty spot. It was the striker’s 54th goal of the season across all competitions, and saw him become the first Englishman to score in six successive UCL games.

Safonov then made a big save from Michael Oliseafter the Frenchman was slipped through one-on-one by Kane, shortly before Ousmane Dembeleblazed wide when racing clear at the other end.

Dembele’s blushes were spared almost instantly by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scurried into the box, cut inside, and found the far corner.

The level of ability on show was breathtaking, and Olise clipped the post after bursting in off the right before Desire Doue saw an effort deflected wide following a mazy run.

Dembele swung in the resulting corner and Joao Neves– who scored when these sides met here in the league phase – timed his run perfectly to head beyond Manuel Neuer.

Olise restored parity four minutes before half-time when he jinked into the box and slammed home his 20th goal of the season across all competitions.

Yet there was more drama to come in stoppage time when Alphonso Davieswas adjudged to have handled the ball following a VAR review, and Dembele squeezed the penalty past Neuer for his 17th goal of the campaign.

The goal rush continued after half-time when Kvaratskhelia curled home Achraf Hakimi’s cross to reach double figures in the UCL this season, before Dembele added a fifth only two minutes later when he left Neuer motionless with a low effort that kissed the inside of the near post.

Diaz produced brilliant touch and finish from Kane’s pass to reduce the deficit to just one goal ahead of the second leg next week in Germany.