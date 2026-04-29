Okorie  Commends Otti as Abia Inaugurates Associations’ Boards 

Chairman of the Abia State Athletics Association, Victor Okorie, has commended Governor Alex Otti, for his ‘tremendous’ youth development strides, stressing that the governor’s interventions in sports development has rekindled ‘love for a sector that once placed the state ‘first among equals’ in Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration of the state’s sports associations to be conducted by Abia State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, Okorie, who is saddled with leading a new era of growth in the state’s athletics, said his position as chairman of athletics in Abia State has given him the opportunity to practice what he preaches.

Earlier in a statement, the state government disclosed that the formal inauguration of the various boards of Abia State sports associations will hold today at the Kanu Nwankwo Hall of the Umuahia Township Stadium from 9.00 a.m.

The statement directed all the association secretaries and their coaches to ensure that their chairmen and members are present at the inauguration.

Elated by the development, Okorie expressed his gratitude to Governor Otti “for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of sports in our great state.”

Okorie, who is also the Athletics Federation of Nigeria’s (AFN) Performance Director, added: “Your decision to delegate the inauguration of all Abia State Sports Associations to the deputy governor is highly commendable and clearly reflects the seriousness your administration attaches to sports development. This thoughtful action underscores a strong institutional approach and signals a renewed direction for sports growth in Abia State.

“As chairman of the Abia State Athletics Association, I am honored by this opportunity to serve. We fully align with your vision and are committed to mobilizing both current and former athletes to work together in building a stronger and more competitive athletics programme for Abia State. We are ready to deliver results that will make our state proud,” he concluded.