Will Kompany’s Absence Hurt Bayern as Hosts PSG Dream of Edge in the First Leg?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia expressed his desire to help end Paris Saint-Germain’s season on a high ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich tonight.

Luis Enrique’s side welcome the Bundesliga champions to the Parc des Princes this Tuesday in a mouth-watering tie between two of the favourites to win the competition.

However, the Bundesliga champions will be without their Belgian Head Coach, Vincent Kompany, who is under suspension by UEFA and will not be allowed any communication with the team, during the match in Paris tonight. In his absence, his assistant, Aaron Danks, 42, will take his place in the technical area.

The Parisiens booked their place in the final four with a comfortable 4-0 aggregate triumph over Liverpool, with Kvaratskhelia on target in the first leg on home soil.

Bayern, meanwhile, got past 15-time European champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, but only one can reach next month’s showpiece match in Budapest, where either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid will await them.

PSG and Bayern have faced each other 15 times in the Champions League, and nine times across the last nine campaigns.

Since the start of the 2017-18 edition, only Madrid against Manchester City has been played more times in the competition (13) than this fixture (nine).

However, it is Bayern who have had the better of this tussle. They have won each of their last five games against PSG in the Champions League, including one earlier this season when they emerged 2-1 victors in the league phase in November.

This is already the longest winning streak a team has achieved against PSG in major European competition (five), though Kvaratskhelia believes his team are in a much better place now.

“We played a lot of matches last season, so we were a bit tired at the start of this season, but we’re now in great physical shape,” Kvaratskhelia told reporters at the pre-match conference on Monday in Paris.

“There are still a few games left of this season, and we need to end it in the best way possible.

“When they (Bayern) came to the Parc last November, we weren’t as good as them. Tuesday (today), though, two of Europe’s best teams will be facing each other.”

Kvaratskhelia has been key in PSG’s quest to go back-to-back in the Champions League, registering 13 goal involvements (eight goals, five assists) in the competition this term.

The 25-year-old is just one shy of having the most goal contributions in a single edition of the Champions League for PSG, which was achieved by Ousmane Dembele during their title-winning run last season (14 – eight goals, six assists).

In addition, since Kvaratskhelia joined PSG last season, only Kylian Mbappe (19) has been involved in more Champions League goals than he has (18 – 11 goals, seven assists), while only Raphinha (13) has been involved in more in the knockout stages of the competition than the Georgian (12 – eight goals, four assists). Kvaratskhelia credited his form to the influence of Luis Enrique.

“Under Luis Enrique, I’ve improved a lot defensively,” Kvaratskhelia added.

“With him, we need to defend like defenders! He’s pushed me a lot, and I think I’ve made progress in that aspect in particular.”

Kvaratskhelia also had some strong praise for fellow forward Dembele, whose two goals against Liverpool in the second leg booked PSG’s place in the semi-finals.

“It’s a real pleasure to play alongside Ousmane Dembele. He makes my job easier. He can do it all on the pitch, and that’s why he won the Ballon d’Or,” he said.

“The relationship between the strikers and the rest of the team is pretty incredible. When we turn up to training, everyone is smiling.

“I think that’s one of the reasons behind our form, and it’s why I’m proud to be here in Paris and to have made new friends. We’re like a family now.”

TODAY

(S’final, 1st let)

PSG v B’Munich

WEDNESDAY

Atlético v Arsenal