Tinubu Charges New Envoys to Reorder Foreign Policy Priorities

Olawale Ajimotokan and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to reposition the country’s global image in line with evolving diplomatic realities and aggressively pursue foreign investments and strengthen strategic partnerships.

He gave the directive yesterday at the opening of an induction course for the envoys at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, speaking at the opening session of the induction programme, which commenced on Monday in Abuja, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, described the appointees as critical representatives of Nigeria’s image and interests abroad.

She said their appointments reflect the confidence placed in them by President Bola Tinubu and come with significant responsibility.

According to her, the envoys are expected to drive Nigeria’s foreign policy priorities, particularly the administration’s “4Ds” framework—Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

She stressed that diplomacy must go beyond protocol to deliver measurable outcomes, especially in attracting foreign investment, promoting trade, and boosting tourism.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also highlighted the importance of protecting Nigerians living abroad, urging the diplomats to ensure efficient consular services, rapid crisis response, and sustained engagement with diaspora communities. She warned against misconduct, emphasizing that diplomatic privilege must be exercised with discipline, integrity, and accountability.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the announced a reordering of Nigeria’s foreign policy framework, known as the 4D Doctrine. Originally anchored on Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

He said the priorities had now been rearranged to Demography, Development, Diaspora, and Democracy.

He explained that the adjustment placed Nigerians at the centre of foreign policy and aims to ensure that international engagements deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

“This re-ordering has put the Nigerian people at the centre of our foreign policy agenda and is aimed at harnessing outcomes for their maximum benefit,” he said.

He reminded the ambassadors that their appointments reflected the administration’s confidence in their capacity to advance Nigeria’s interests on the international stage.

He noted the global system was undergoing rapid transformation driven by shifting geopolitical dynamics, economic uncertainties, technological disruptions, climate challenges, and emerging security threats.

The president stressed these developments had made the role of diplomats more critical than ever adding: “The international system is evolving rapidly. We must be prepared to meet these challenges by focusing on how best to protect and promote Nigeria’s national interest”.

He urged the envoys to adopt a modern, results-oriented approach to diplomacy, combining traditional methods with digital engagement, public diplomacy and strategic communication.

He emphasised the essence of telling the country’s story in a compelling and credible manner while projecting the achievements of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president stated that safeguarding the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora must remain a top priority and urged the ambassadors to be proactive and innovative in fostering partnerships, promoting trade and attracting foreign direct investment and technology to Nigeria.

He further stressed the need for professionalism, integrity and patriotism in the conduct of diplomatic duties, reminding the envoys that they serve not only as government representatives but also as custodians of Nigeria’s image abroad.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of accountability, urging missions to be result-driven, prudent in resource management and guided by clear, measurable goals that contribute to economic growth and national development.

He also encouraged participants to fully engage in the induction programme, noting that it was designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills required for effective diplomatic service in a rapidly changing world.

He applauded the National Assembly for the swift confirmation of the nominees and urged the envoys to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“You have a special responsibility in helping to reposition Nigeria in global affairs. The world is watching,” he said.