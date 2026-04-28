Obi, Igbo Leaders Consult Jonathan, Ijaw Elders, Media Office Alleges Oppression

• Nwodo, Ben Obi, Udenwa in attendance

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, yesterday held a private meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan as part of his consultations towards becoming the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general election.

At the meeting were Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ambassador Godknows Igali; cousin to the former president, Robert Azigbola; and former Chief of Staff, Mike Oghiadomhe.

On Obi’s entourage were former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; former vice presidential candidate, Senator Ben Obi; former Imo State Governor, Achike Uden-wa; and Senator Victor Umeh, among others.

Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Obi said, ‘’We, some notable South-east leaders, have come in consultation to our respected former President Goodluck Jonathan, That’s basically what it is.’’

When asked specifically the purpose of the visit, Obi said, ‘’On 2027 elections and it is all about Nigeria. South-east leaders, and you can see all of us here.’’

Asked if Jonathan would join ADC, Obi responded, ‘‘No, it’s not that. We are not seeing him in the categories of that, we had gone to see former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former president Ibrahim Babangida, and others.

“So, that is the category we are seeing now. They are not defecting. They are fathers now. They are not defecting. They are not involved.

“But we need to consult them, because especially someone like him (Jonathan), who served the country very faithfully, focused, and did what is expected of democracy. In this declining situation, you consult him.

‘’And you know I’m contesting, so I wouldn’t be pleading for his candidacy. ‘’

Asked what the issues discussed were, the former Anambra State governor said, ‘’We just came for consultation on the 2027 election. As a father, he wished the country well.’’ And when asked what Jonathan’s response was, , Obi said, ‘’That’s what I’m saying, he wished the country well. He wished that we have free, fair, credible election. That would be his wish.”

Obi added, ‘’There can’t be one-party system. He cannot support such thing. Nobody can claim to be more of a democrat in this country.

‘’In terms of those who have led this country, he served the country faithfully. And he was a democrat.’’

When asked if Jonathan endorsed his aspiration, Obi said, ‘’No, we’re not talking about an endorsement yet. When I become a candidate, I’ll come back for endorsement. He wishes the country well. We are here to consult with him.’’

Meanwhile, the Peter Obi Media Reach alerted members of the public and the international democratic watchers to various surreptitious schemes to try to limit Obi’s freedom and deny him access to the Nigerian people.

The media office, in a statement by its spokesman, Umar Ibrahim, said they were privy to the various schemes being put in place clandestinely to limit Obi’s freedom.

According to the statement, ‘’Already there have been recent and recurring reports of Peter Obi being prevented from speaking at public institutions, specifically focusing on the recent cancellation of his lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and similar incidents at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and other public institutions.

‘’This worrisome development is not an isolated administrative hiccup, but a symptom of a deepening democratic malaise. This incident follows a disturbing pattern occurring over 10 times in recent months—where public institutions, including his alma mater, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), have revoked platforms for the presidential aspirant at the eleventh hour.

‘’It’s a well-established fact that universities are, by definition, the ‘marketplace of ideas’. Intended to be sanctuaries for critical thinking, rigorous debate, and the free exchange of perspectives, but in an attempt to suppress our principal’s, public institutions are succumbing to external political pressures and intimidation.”