Nigerdock Celebrates Four Decades of Operational Excellence

Nigerdock has marked its 40th anniversary, in recognition of the company’s achievements in Nigeria’s maritime and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the landmark anniversary, Nigerdock’s CEO, Maher Jarmakani, said: “Our journey has been one of resilience, constant reinvestment, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. From our early days in ship repair and fabrication, to becoming a regional hub for port operations, logistics support, and free zone services, we have consistently adapted, scaled our operations, and delivered landmark projects to our customers. We have trained thousands in our workforce in specialised skills, and proven that local talent, supported by world-class systems, can deliver global standards. As we celebrate forty years of operational excellence, we acknowledge the decades of collaboration with our clients, employees, and partners, and remain fully focused on driving Nigeria’s economic growth.”

Established in 1986, Nigerdock has a legacy of driving industrialisation across Nigeria’s economic sectors, and delivering critical port infrastructure, terminal operations, ship repair, real estate, and free zone solutions.

Following the acquisition by the Jagal Group in 2003, Nigerdock embarked on an ambitious expansion programme. The company’s 40th anniversary coincides with the commencement of activities at Snake Island Port, a landmark port development partnership between Nigerdock and the Federal Government of Nigeria.