NDPHC, NCDMB Partner on 10MW Power  Supply to Odukpani Park

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) has advanced plans to provide dedicated electricity supply to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park in Odukpani, Cross River State, through a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The collaboration, which began with the submission of an Expression of Interest by the customer in 2025, has now progressed to a major engagement held on 25 February 2026, marking a critical step toward project execution and delivery.

Under the arrangement, as stated in a statement signed by NDPHC’s Head of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Emmanuel Ojor, NDPHC will supply 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity from its Calabar Generation Company Limited.

The dedicated power provision is expected to ensure a stable, reliable, and sustainable energy supply for industrial operations within the park, addressing one of the key constraints to manufacturing and processing activities in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Park in Odukpani is conceived as a strategic industrial hub aimed at supporting downstream oil and gas operators.

The facility is expected to facilitate the production, processing, and distribution of refined petroleum products and gas-based materials, while also promoting local manufacturing of equipment and components used in the sector.