Kogi 2027: Akpoti-Uduaghan Declares for Another Term, Seeks Reconciliation in PDP

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has formally declared her intention to seek another term in the senate, yielding to pressure and endorsements from constituents.

Her declaration, made at the Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders’ Meeting, signalled the culmination of months of political consultations and growing grassroots support within the five local government areas of the senatorial district.

Addressing party leaders and supporters, Akpoti-Uduaghan, according to a statement by her Media Office, said her decision to re-contest followed persistent appeals from constituents and encouragement from her family.

“After due consultations and encouragement from my lovely husband, I have accepted your calls to re-contest for my second term as your senator,” she said.

The announcement came amid a wave of endorsements by party faithful and community leaders, reflecting what observers described as a consolidation of her political base ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The senator used the occasion to call for unity within the PDP, urging members to close ranks and reconcile differences in preparation for future elections.

“This is the time to bring everyone back home. We must reconcile with those who may have had one issue or another, for the betterment of our party and the success of our elections ahead,” she said.