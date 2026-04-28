  • Tuesday, 28th April, 2026

Kogi 2027: Akpoti-Uduaghan Declares for Another Term, Seeks Reconciliation in PDP

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has formally declared her intention to seek another term in the senate, yielding to pressure and endorsements from constituents.

Her declaration, made at the Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders’ Meeting, signalled the culmination of months of political consultations and growing grassroots support within the five local government areas of the senatorial district.

Addressing party leaders and supporters, Akpoti-Uduaghan, according to a statement by her Media Office, said her decision to re-contest followed persistent appeals from constituents and encouragement from her family.

“After due consultations and encouragement from my lovely husband, I have accepted your calls to re-contest for my second term as your senator,” she said.

The announcement came amid a wave of endorsements by party faithful and community leaders, reflecting what observers described as a consolidation of her political base ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The senator used the occasion to call for unity within the PDP, urging members to close ranks and reconcile differences in preparation for future elections.

“This is the time to bring everyone back home. We must reconcile with those who may have had one issue or another, for the betterment of our party and the success of our elections ahead,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.