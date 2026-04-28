Former Edo FA Chairman, Ilaboya, to Flag off Race to EDHA Today

Former Edo State Football Association Chairman, Hon. Frank Ilaboya, will

declare his interests in running for a seat in the Edo State House of Assembly today at the Owan West Local Government Secretariat, Sabongidda Ora, Edo State.

Hon Ilaboya, a former Chairman of Lagos Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), will be making his intention to contest for the Edo State Assembly seat known to his people in an elaborate flag off ceremony fixed for 10am.

A statement personally signed by the aspirant calls on all sons and daughters of Owan West, especially the numerous All Progressives Party (APC) faithfuls, to “join me at this auspicious ceremony.

“We are set for an elaborate flag off ceremony we code named “Mother of All Declarations in Owan West.” Everything has been put in place for a successful ceremony”, Hon Ilaboya assured.

The news coming from the camp of the aspirant is that the entire party structure in the local government will be on ground at the ceremony.

“I am happy to announce to you that the entire party structure in Owan West will be on ground for this ceremony which promises to be massive and well attended.

“All the 11 Wards Executives, all the 11 Ward Leaders, all the Local Government Executives, party stakeholders will be on ground.

“This is cheering news indeed! To have the party structure behind your aspiration is indeed overwhelming and encouraging. I am looking forward to a grand occasion that will be the talk of the town on Tuesday,” added the one time Executive Chairman of Owan West.

Numerous APC stakeholders will also grace the occasion. Two time Chairman of Owan West, and former House of Representatives Member and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon Johnson Abolagba, former LGA Party Chairman, Hon Luggard Alukpe, retired police officer, Samson Ekeinde, seasoned journalist and former House of Representative aspirant, Erasmus Ikhide, dynamic youth Mobilizer Hon Odion Omogbai, are among those expected to spice up the ceremony.

The occasion will also be covered by a robust media team including Independent Radio and Tv, NTA Uzairue, rave of the moment, BeTv and a creative online team put together by tech guru, Steven Imoukhuede.