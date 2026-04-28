  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

FG Assures on Advancing 1,028km Lagos–Abidjan Highway 

Business | 26 seconds ago

The federal government has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the actualisation of the 1028km Lagos–Abidjan Corridor, a major regional highway expected to transform trade and connectivity across West Africa.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a high-level meeting in his office in Abuja, with delegations from the ECOWAS Commission and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The team visited Nigeria in Umahi’s capacity as Chairman of the Steering Committee for the project and the country’s representative at the ministerial level, to brief him on progress and resolve outstanding technical and financing issues, a statement by the minister’s spokesman, Francis Nwaze stated.

The project connects Cote D’Ivoire from Abidjan, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria from Lagos. 

Speaking at the meeting, Umahi conveyed the backing of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that infrastructure development remains central to the administration’s agenda.

He explained that the Lagos–Abidjan corridor, spanning about 1,028 kilometres, is being developed to match the scale and ambition of Nigeria’s ongoing Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway. According to him, the project will feature reinforced concrete pavement, three lanes on each carriageway, and modern road design standards aimed at long-term durability.

Earlier, the ECOWAS Director of Transport, Chris Appiah, explained that the mission was part of ongoing consultations with member states.

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