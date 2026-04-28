Federal High Court Launches E-Filing System, Ushers in Digital Justice Era in Lagos

• Begins shift from manual filing to fully digital case management

Wale Igbintade





The Federal High Court of Nigeria has formally launched its Electronic Filing (E-Filing) System in the Lagos Division, marking a major shift from manual, paper-based procedures to a digital case management platform designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in judicial administration.

The reform, unveiled yesterday, represents one of the most significant technological transformations in Nigeria’s justice system in recent years, with wide-ranging implications for case management, access to justice, and institutional efficiency.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Terhemba Tsoho, declared the judiciary was ending what he described as the “era of paper antiquity,” marking a decisive break from manual filing systems that have long contributed to delays and congestion in court processes.

He said the system had for too long been burdened by excessive paper files and outdated procedures that no longer reflect modern realities.

According to him, the reform is not just technological but structural, aimed at transforming judicial operations.

The initiative aligns with the policy direction of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, who has consistently advocated the integration of technology into judicial processes as essential for efficient and modern justice delivery in a digital age.

Tsoho described technology as the foundation of the future of Nigerian jurisprudence, warning that a judiciary that fails to embrace digital transformation risks inefficiency and declining public confidence.

A key feature of the system is its anti-corruption design. It automatically generates verifiable digital records for every filing, creating an audit trail that eliminates backdating of processes and reduces the influence of unofficial intermediaries in court registries.

The system also integrates electronic payment channels for filing fees, ensuring instant and transparent revenue collection while reducing financial leakages.

Another major reform is the removal of registry working-hour limitations, allowing lawyers and litigants to file processes at any time and from any location with internet access.

This significantly improves access to justice and reduces administrative delays.

The CJ further disclosed that transmission of case files from registries to judges’ chambers has been reduced from days to seconds, a change expected to accelerate case handling and reduce backlog.

Lawyers were urged to adopt digital tools such as electronic signatures, digital seals, and e-affidavit platforms.

However, the Chief Judge clarified that the transition will be gradual, as hard copies are still required for initial service under existing rules.

Senior lawyers were encouraged to delegate filing tasks to junior counsel or IT personnel, while judges were advised to familiarise themselves with the system and rely on registrars for routine administrative duties.

The launch is part of a wider rollout of the Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS), a digital infrastructure supporting electronic filing and case tracking across superior courts.

The system, developed under the Judicial Information Technology Policy framework, is overseen by the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee of the National Judicial Council.

At the event, the Chairman of JITPOCOM and Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, delivered a keynote address situating the Lagos onboarding within a broader national reform agenda.

Justice Zannah said digitalisation is no longer optional but necessary for effective judicial performance.

He explained that the NCMS is designed to create a unified judicial ecosystem where cases can be filed, managed, and transferred electronically across courts nationwide.

He stressed the importance of judicial ownership and control of digital infrastructure, warning that external control could undermine judicial independence and the integrity of court processes.

However, he noted that collaboration with legal technology firms is encouraged through structured interoperability.

Zannah also highlighted the system’s resilience, citing Borno State where courts continued operating during flooding after physical registries were damaged, thanks to cloud-based storage under the NCMS.

He added that pilot use of artificial intelligence tools within the judiciary has shown promising results in reducing the workload involved in legal research and judgment preparation, though the technology remains experimental.

According to him, the NCMS is cost-efficient and scalable, requiring minimal infrastructure such as basic computers and internet connectivity, with the National Judicial Council bearing most implementation costs.

He urged wider adoption across the federation to maximise its benefits.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), represented by the Chairman of the Surulere Branch, Mr. Anene Nwadukwu, expressed strong support for the initiative, noting that technology adoption is essential to maintaining Lagos as a centre of legal excellence and improving service delivery.