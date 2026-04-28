Ex-Imo Dep Gov, Madumere, Dumps APC for PDP, Declares for Owerri Zone Senate

Amby Uneze in Owerri





A former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also used the occasion to reveal his decision that the party remained the most credible platform for rebuilding, purposeful governance, sustainable development and restoration of citizens dignity.

He emphasised that the State needed healing, direction and leadership that is people-oriented, inclusive, and forward looking.

Madumere made this known in his official unveiling into the PDP, stressing that his reunion marked not just a personal decision, but a renewed commitment to the future of Imo State.

“Imo needs healing, Imo needs direction, and Imo needs leadership that is people-oriented, inclusive, and forward-thinking. I believe strongly that together, under the PDP, we can provide that leadership.

“As I join this great family, I come, believing in real political experience with a clear vision. I will contribute to strengthening party unity, deepening grassroots mobilization, and promoting internal democracy. I will work to attract new

“My decision to formally join the PDP is guided by genuine conviction that this party remains the most credible platform for rebuilding Imo State, restoring the dignity of our people, and delivering purposeful governance. I have come, not as a stranger, but as a brother and partner, ready to work with you for the progress of our state.

“Our people deserve better, and together, we will make it happen. Let me assure you all: I am here to add value, not division; to build bridges, not walls; and to move this party forward with sincerity of purpose.

“To the people of Imo State, I say the future is bright, if we stand together. Let us rise above differences and work collectively for a better Imo State.

“Once again, I thank the leadership and members of the PDP for this opportunity. I am proud to stand with you today.”