Edo Govt Invites Local, International Firms to Invest in State

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Edo State Government yesterday called on local and international communities to come to Edo and invest, considering the transformation and improvement in security architecture of the state.

The Commissioner for Communication and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said the state is safe and secure for investment to thrive.

While briefing journalists in Benin on Monday, Afegbua said there is huge opportunity in the state for businesses to grow.

“We have huge land available for agriculture for people who want to participate in rice production. There are people who are already growing cassava aside from that of government.

“There are people who are already growing palm produce. Aside from the big ones like Okomu and the Presco palm oil companies. There are other people who are also into maize farming,” he said.

Speaking further, Afegbua noted that only recently, the Edo State Government signed an agreement with the Chinese firm for a 10 million metric ton of cement production.

“By middle of next month, the first step towards realizing that goal will commence,” he disclosed.

“And we’re hoping that when that is completed it will generate employment for our teaming youths and also help tackle the incidents of kidnapping and insecurity. So, we are not resting on our oars.”

He explained that developmental challenges and existential threats are part of what any leadership will confront in an emerging democracy such as Nigeria.

But he said the ability to mitigate some of these incidences and come up with time tested solutions by way of policies and programmes has been the hallmark of the government of Senator Okpebholo.

According to the Commissioner, the development of the state is no longer rhetorics. As the people can point at what the governor is doing. “They can feel it. They can see it. It’s no longer hearsay, they can see with their eyes.”

He said projects are currently ongoing across the state. As the governor has consistently maintained that the resources accruing to the state is the reason why he has been able to achieve much in a short time, attributing the surplus funds to the consequence of subsidy removal.

Afegbua stressed the state government has been living up to expectation, adding the state internally generated revenue every month now hovers around N9.5 to N10 billion.

The commissioner disowned one of his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Emmanuel Egogo, over his call for the redeployment of the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika.

The self-acclaimed hypeman to Okpebholo had in a viral video addressed the CP in a manner that has since generated public concern over political interference in security operations.

The SSA was heard making remarks linking the shared first name “Monday” between the governor and the commissioner, suggesting it was the basis for their working relationship.

He also informed the police boss that he remains “loyal,” while making controversial references to suspected members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including opposition figure Peter Obi, whom he claimed would be arrested and transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The video has since attracted criticism from civil society actors and political observers, who described the comments as provocative and potentially undermining the neutrality of the police.

Besides, the State Police Command in a disclaimer on Friday, April 24, 2026, signed by the Spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, noted that comments made by Egogo did not in any way reflect the views, position, or disposition of CP Agbonika.

“At no point did the Commissioner of Police endorse, adopt, or align himself with the remarks made. However, those remarks are being diligently interrogated for any security implications other than that of comedy and showmanship,” Ikoedem had said.

Reacting to the backlash generated by the video, the Information commissioner noted that Egogo’s statement did not reflect the opinion of Okpebholo’s government.

He added that the Okpebholo-led government welcomes opposition and constructive criticism, noting it helps the ruling party to think better.

“We want to disown that statement as not the position of government as the voice of an individual. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to keep people in check within the rank and file of the society.

“We found totally shocking the kind of incendiary statements credited to the guy popularly called Egogo. It is not our article of trade. It is not our thematic focus as a government.

“We welcome opposition, robust engagement, constructive engagement, collective bargaining. Opposition helps ruling parties to think better. If you follow the pattern of administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo, you will realize that is such an individual whose humanity is very powerful, very impressive,” Afegbua said.

ENDS