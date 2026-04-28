Amid Decrepit Refineries, NNPC Denies Sale of Scrap, Equipment

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has denied claims that it is selling scrap materials, equipment, or components from its refineries, describing such reports as false and misleading.

In a statement, the national oil company said it had not issued any request for bids, tenders, expressions of interest, or approvals for the disposal of scrap materials or refinery components from any of its facilities.

The company stressed that no such sales were being conducted from its warehouses or inventories, insisting that any information suggesting otherwise should be disregarded.

For years, efforts by the NNPC to fix its three refineries have delivered no tangible progress, despite repeated promises, shifting timelines, and significant financial outlays. Currently all its refineries are comatose.

NNPC also disclosed that it had received reports of individuals falsely presenting themselves as its representatives or agents, claiming to facilitate the sale of so-called scrap metals or refinery equipment. It warned that such persons were not authorised and were attempting to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The company advised the public, corporate organisations, and industry stakeholders to exercise caution and avoid engaging with anyone making such claims.

It said, “NNPC Limited wishes to alert the public to the circulation of misleading and false information suggesting that the company is selling scrap materials, equipment, or components from its refineries to individuals and private companies.

“The company wishes to categorically state that this information is untrue. NNPC Limited has not issued any request for bids, tenders, expressions of interest, or approvals for the sale of scrap materials, refinery components, or any items from the warehouses or inventories of any of its refineries.

“NNPC Limited has also received reports that certain individuals are falsely presenting themselves as representatives or agents of the company, claiming to facilitate the sale of so-called scrap metals or refinery equipment. These individuals are not authorised by NNPC Limited and are attempting to mislead members of the public.”