Adeleke: Oyetola, Oyebamiji Using Tinubu’s Name for Anti-people Acts in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has taken a swipe at the duo of Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola and governorship candidate of the party in Osun, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, for dropping the names of President Bola Tinubu to perpetrate anti-people activities in the state.

Addressing workers of the Osun Teaching Hospital while paying a spot visitation to the hospital, yesterday, the governor declared that both the minister and the APC candidate orchestrated the current local government crisis in their failed hope to strangulate the state government.

“They plotted against our government. Their goal is to stop Osun development. But despite their evil plans, Osun is growing, our projects are moving.

“Both Oyetola and Oyebamiji dropped the names of Mr.President to do a lot of negative things. They do jobs that the president never sent them. They seized and hijacked almost N300 billion of Osun money, all in their bid to make us fail.

“But by God and the people, we survive, our government is delivering good governance. I won’t stop serving and delivering good things for our people,” the governor told the cheering workers.

The governor further announced the conversion to permanent staff of casual workers of the hospital, who have been in that position for twelve years.

The governor’s announcement, which was greeted with wild excitement among the workers, generated further singing of Imole and Accord songs from the gate of the hospital to the VIP wing.

The head of the labour movement of the teaching hospital, Mr Olamide Faniran commended the pro-labour stance of the governor and pleaded labour support for the re-election of the governor.

“We appreciate your support and assistance to the Osun workers. We saw and felt your sacrifices to make life better for Osun people. We will reciprocate by massively voting for your re-election on August 15th,” Faniran vowed.