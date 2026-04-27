Transcorp Power Delights Shareholders With N41.2bn Dividend at 13th AGM

Transcorp Power Plc, one of the power subsidiaries of Africa’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced a N41,250,000 total dividend to its shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting held at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The total dividend consists of an interim dividend payment of N11billion, representing N1.50 kobo per share, which was paid in August 2025, together with a final dividend of N30 billion, equivalent to N4.00 per share.

At the AGM, shareholders approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Genco in its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, recorded a revenue of N398.27 billion for the period from N305.94 billion in FY 2024, indicating robust growth.

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman, Transcorp Power Plc, stated that we remain dedicated to improving lives and transforming Africa, ensuring operational excellence and making strategic investments that deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders, while also powering Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.

He further noted that our revenue growth in 2025 was underpinned by a deliberate capacity expansion strategy. The commissioning of GT20 added 100MW to our output, lifting our average available capacity from 417MW to 550M, a milestone that meaningfully strengthened our generation profile. We reduced our loan obligations by approximately N7 billion during the year, which directly enhanced our bottom line and reinforces our commitment to a stronger, leaner financial position.

Peter Ikenga, MD/CEO, Transcorp Power Plc, remarked that the FY 2025 results reflect our steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, strategic market expansion and enhanced generation capacity, which continue to fuel significant revenue growth. Notwithstanding the network transmission line issues, our FY 2025 performance remained strong and reflects our steadfast commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth.

He added that our confidence in the future trajectory to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders remains unwavering. We thank our shareholders for their immense support, as we continue to work with relevant stakeholders to strengthen the transmission lines and improve evacuation from our plant in 2026 and beyond.

Commending the Transcorp Power Board and Management, one of the company’s shareholders, Mr. Patrick Ajudua said, “Transcorp Power has shown power and resilience, demonstrating its superiority over other generation companies in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Mrs. Bakare Adeyinka, another shareholder, expressed her confidence in the management and staff of Transcorp Power: “We are confident that the Board and Management led by Mr. Nnorom will continue to perform. We are proud to be part of Transcorp Power Plc.”

Several shareholders raised concern over the persistent threat of vandalism to grid infrastructure, calling on community leaders, relevant stakeholders, and government agencies to take collective and urgent action to protect critical national assets.