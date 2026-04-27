Amokachi, Ikpeba Salute NNL, Call for More Privately Owned Clubs in Nigerian League

*Olopade hails world-class draw ceremony, salutes Toptier’s game-changing investment

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Two former legends of the Nigerian club football, Daniel Amokachi and Victor Nosa Ikpeba, at the weekend harped on more private ownership and investments in the domestic league as panacea for sustained growth.

Both players were amongst the ex internationals that were at the Draw Ceremony of the NNL Super Four Tournament that took place at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, last Friday.

The two players were excited that all the four teams that gained promotions to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) were all privately owned and funded.

Amokachi whose Ranchers Bees returned to the Nigerian topflight league after almost 18 years was emphatic that: “Football is not business here yet. We have to make football business,” began the former Super Eagles forward fondly called “The Bull” due to his power-playing style.

To drive home his points, Amokachi resorted to speaking in pidgin on the number of teams that gained promotions to the NPFL. “Now na four for the NNL, now the number dey increase. Next year again, na private (Teams) go still make am to the NPFL,”

While thumbing up the management of the NNL led by George Aluo as Chairman, Amokachi admitted that it was not an easy route for Ranchers back to the topflight as the 2025/2026 NNL season was very competitive for all the teams, including those promoted to the topflight.

Ikpeba on the other hand recalled that the NNL remains an important part of the domestic club football in the country.

“I started my football here with the Lagos State Football Association League.

Emphasis should be paid on domestic football. It’s very essential for the growth of club football in Nigeria,” observed the ex international fondly called the ‘Prince of Monaco’.

The 1997 African Footballer of the Year stressed that football in the country should not be about the Super Eagles alone. “ It should not be about the Super Eagles, it’s all about the domestic football. If we can get it right, we can produce stars for the future.”

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, commended the NNL Board under the leadership of George Aluo for staging what he described as a “classy and world-class” NNL Super Four Draw in Lagos, while praising Toptier Sports Management for its transformative investment in the league.

Olopade, who led a strong delegation of sports administrators that included the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau; Adeboye Zulu Adeyinka, SSA on Grassroots Sports to President Bola Tinubu; and Remo Stars Chairman, Hon. Kunle Soname, amongst others, to the event, expressed delight at the level of organization on display.

“I must commend Mr. George Aluo and the entire NNL Board for putting together an event like this. This is one of the best draws I have witnessed in Nigeria. I encourage the Board to keep up the good work, because the NSC’s doors will always remain open to support you,” Olopade said.

The NNL Super Four will hold from May 4 to May 8, 2026, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne with the four newly promoted NPFL sides, Doma United, Sporting Lagos, Inter Lagos, and Ranchers Bees, competing for the ₦10 million prize and the title of NNL 2025/2026 overall champions.