Gunmen Attack OOU Campus, Injure Students, Loot Property

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Some students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ibogun Campus, near Ifo, Ogun State, were injured when over a dozen gunmen suspected to be robbers invaded the students in a late-night attack.

The horrifying incident, which began around midnight and lingered into the early morning hours of yesterday, saw a group of over 12 gunmen storm multiple hostels, shooting sporadically and dispossessing students of phones, laptops, and other valuables.

An X user identified as Jinadu, Michael Mabayomije, who shared his accounts on social media, revealed that the attackers operated for several hours without immediate resistance, leaving several students injured and many others traumatized.

What were suspected to be splashes of blood from injured students could be seen on the wall and floor in one of the hostels stormed by the suspected gunmen.

Ibogun residents described the night as chaotic and traumatizing, with students scrambling for safety as gunshots rang out steadily across the campus environment. Some victims were said to have sustained injuries while attempting to escape or resist the attackers.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police, Mr.Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the command had begun an investigation into the midnight attack.

Babaseyi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that the Divisional Police Officer of the Ibogun Police Division and the Area Commander had moved to the scene to assess the situation and reassure students and residents of their safety.