Expedite Action on ADC’s Leadership Dispute Suit, Obidient Movement Urges Supreme Court

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Obidient Movement has appealed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria for a swift judicial resolution of cases involving the opposition parties, which were before the apex court.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, the group reminded the apex court that justice delayed in this matter would be tantamount to democracy denied.

According to Obidient Movement, ”The current leadership vacuum in the main opposition coalition has left thousands of party faithful in a state of flux and risks disenfranchising a significant portion of the electorate who look toward the ADC and its coalition partners as a credible alternative for national governance.

“The apex court is the last refinery of justice; at a time when the political landscape requires absolute clarity, any prolonged delay in pronouncing a final verdict on the ADC leadership crisis provides room for mischief, fuels factionalism, and undermines the preparations for a robust multi-party contest in the coming elections”, it said.

The group noted that the legal battle between the contending factions was no longer a mere internal affair; it had become a matter of national interest, which the apex court should be mindful of in its decisions.

It also said: ”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the voting public require a settled leadership to engage with, particularly as primary windows and coalition negotiations begin to take shape.

”We therefore like to make an urgent call to the Supreme Court requesting an expedited and definitive ruling on the leadership dispute currently paralysing the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

It further said, ”As the 2027 electoral cycle approaches, the continued ambiguity surrounding the party’s executive structure—following the court’s decision to reserve judgment on April 22—threatens not only the internal stability of the ADC but the broader viability of opposition consolidation in Nigeria.

”A swift and clear pronouncement from the Supreme Court will stabilise the political atmosphere and allow the ADC and the wider opposition movement to focus on the essential task of nation-building.

”We remain confident in the wisdom of the apex court and trust that the judiciary will remain the steadfast guardian of our democratic process,” the Obidient Movement stated.