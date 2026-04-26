  • Sunday, 26th April, 2026

Ekiti 2026: APC Names Governor Sani Campaign Council Chairman

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State as Chairman of its Ekiti State Governorship Election Campaign Council, signalling the party’s push to consolidate its efforts ahead of the forthcoming election.

The decision was communicated in a letter dated April 24, 2026, signed by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

In the letter, the party said Sani’s appointment was in recognition of his track record in leadership and his role in advancing the party’s objectives.

The correspondence, addressed to the Kaduna State Government House, expressed confidence in the governor’s ability to coordinate campaign activities and galvanise support for the party across Ekiti State.

As part of preparations, the APC also invited Governor Sani to attend the official flag-off rally of its governorship campaign, scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026, in Ado-Ekiti.

The rally is expected to draw party leaders, members, and supporters, marking the formal start of the party’s campaign in the state.

Incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji is aiming for a second term in office on the platform of the APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission fixed the governorship election in the state for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

It would be the first governorship election to be conducted by the Joash Amupitan-led INEC.

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