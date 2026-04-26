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EFCC Threatens to Prosecute Content Creators over Use of Commission’s Name, Logo Without Approval

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned content creators to stop using its name, and logo in skits and other media productions without written approval.   

In a video message posted yesterday on X, the commission said many skits misrepresented its values and standard operating procedures.

EFCC stated that it had not authorised any such use, adding that it did not endorse, sponsor, or approve any comedy, drama or online content that used its identity without written consent.  

“It has come to the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that some individuals and content creators are using the name, logo and likeness of EFCC in skits and other media content.

“Many of these skits misrepresent our values and standard operating procedures. We wish to inform the general public that the EFCC has not authorised any such use.”

The agency added, “The EFCC does not endorse, sponsor or approve any comedy, drama or online content that uses our identity without written consent.”

The agency directed the public to immediately cease using its name, logo, uniforms or any identifying elements in skits or promotional content without prior approval.

It warned that violators will be prosecuted.   

“Therefore, the public is hereby advised to cease and desist from using our name, logo, uniforms or any identifying elements in skits or promotional content without prior written approval. Be warned, all who violate these instructions shall be prosecuted.”

The commission had earlier raised concerns over the rising cases of impersonation and fake sting operations by people posing as its officers

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