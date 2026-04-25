United Capital Shareholders Approve N18bn Dividend, Revenue Hits N58.55bn

James Emejo in Abuja

Shareholders of United Capital Group, yesterday approved a total dividend of N18 billion in 2025, representing 25 per cent increase over N14.4 billion distributed in the preceding financial year.

This translated to a final dividend of 70 kobo per share, bringing the total dividend for the review period to N1.00 per share.



Speaking at the Group’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, Chairman, United Capital Plc, Uche Ike, said despite macroeconomic headwinds in the review year, the company reported an outstanding financial performance as gross revenue increased by 35 per cent to N58.55 billion from N43.43 billion in 2024.

Similarly, Profit Before Tax (PBT) accelerated by 37 per cent year-on-year to N41.18 billion from N30.10 billion in the preceding year while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 17 per cent from N24.10 billion to N28.15 billion, indicating impressive growth in the overall profitability of the Group.



Group total assets further increased by 4 per cent year-on-year to N1.76 trillion from N1.70 trillion, driven largely by growth in investments in securities which accounted for 76 per cent of total assets.

Also, Shareholders’ Funds increased by 12 per cent to N150 billion compared to N133.50 billion. The Group’s Return on Average Equity (RoAE) stood at 20 per cent, signifying strong value creation for shareholders.

In addition, total comprehensive income closed the year at N30.97 billion, reflecting both strong revenue growth and disciplined cost management across the Group.



He said, “Our comprehensive strategic planning reinforces our commitment to building Africa’s leading investment bank. We maintain a highly resourceful and motivated workforce, attracting top talent to support our strategic goals.

“Recognising the challenges of the current complex environment, we are focused on maximising value creation for our shareholders. As we navigate this new phase in our company’s governance and strategic direction, I am confident that the collective strength of our board, management team, and employees will continue to propel United Capital Plc toward sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation for all stakeholders.”



In his remarks, Group Chief Executive, United Capital Group, Mr. Peter Ashade, said, “2025 was a defining year for United Capital. In a challenging macroeconomic environment, we grew revenue by a third, returned every single subsidiary to profit, and strengthened our capital base.

“These results are not accidental, they reflect years of deliberate choices around people, products, and discipline. “We enter 2026 with strong momentum and a clear ambition – to continue to build a financial services group that can deploy, manage and utilise capital in a manner that empowers Africans everywhere.”



Shareholders took their turns to commend the board and management over the positive financial performances in recent years.

The performance is particularly notable given the macroeconomic headwinds that characterised Nigeria’s financial services sector in 2025, including elevated interest rates, currency volatility, and evolving regulatory requirements.

United Capital’s ability to deliver record profitability across diverse business lines through this period positions the Group as a benchmark for resilience and operational excellence in the industry.



With a restored capital base, a fortified leadership team, and profitability entrenched across all business lines, the group enters 2026 with strong foundations for growth.

The group’s strategic priorities for the year ahead include accelerating its Pan-African expansion, deepening its digital capabilities, and significantly scaling Asset Under Management across its wealth and asset management platforms.