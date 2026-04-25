Renaissance Inaugurates 200-Seat Townhall, School Building, Other Projects in Oil Spill-Impacted Rivers Communities

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Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has inaugurated six community-based projects in communities affected by the June 11, 2023 oil spill in Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The projects include a 12-classroom, one-storey block at Community Secondary School, Agbonchia; an ultra-modern, 200-seat town hall in Akpajo; and the renovation of Community Secondary School, Aleto, alongside the installation of ICT facilities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Community Secondary School, Agbonchia, yesterday, Vice President, Relations and Sustainable Development at Renaissance, Mr. Igo Weli, listed other completed projects as the de-silting of a blocked 4-kilometre dual drainage system in Aleto, as well as the upgrade and installation of 1,010 prepaid electricity meters in Aleto and 300 in Okerewa.

Weli said the projects were outcomes of a collaborative effort between the Eleme Development Organisation and Renaissance Africa Energy Company, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with Aleto Clan on August 6, 2024.

“Following the incident of June 11, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Aleto Clan and jointly agreed to implement six community development projects that meet the needs of the people and add value to their lives,” he said.

He emphasised that sustainable development initiatives must be tailored to address the real needs of host communities.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Aleto and Eleme, His Royal Majesty Philip Obele, said the projects not only represent physical development but also strengthened the relationship between the company and the impacted communities.

“Today, we celebrate the triumph of dialogue over conflict and unnecessary bickering,” the monarch stated, while expressing appreciation to regulatory and government agencies, including NOSDRA, NUIMS, and the Rivers State House of Assembly, for their roles in resolving issues arising from the oil spill.

However, King Obele appealed to the company to provide an alternative source of potable water for the affected communities, noting that their primary freshwater source was severely impacted by the spill.

Also speaking, the member representing Eleme Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr. Aforji Igwe Obey, described the development as a testament to the power of dialogue.

“What was initially a very tense situation has resulted in visible dividends of cooperation,” he said.

Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Obarilomate Ollor, commended Renaissance for its interventions and urged the company to sustain its engagement with the communities beyond periods of conflict. He also appealed for support in providing security patrol vehicles for the area.

Representing the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Charles Gbaranwi lauded the company’s investment in education, stressing that no child should be made to learn in poor conditions when proper facilities can be provided.

He further urged beneficiary communities to safeguard the projects, assuring that the Ministry of Education would collaborate with stakeholders to ensure their sustainability.