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Ex-Chairman of Defunct Skybank, Tunde Ayeni in EFCC’s Net over Alleged N36bn, $30m Fraud

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

A former board Chairman of the defunct Skybank Plc, Mr. Tunde Ayeni, has been taken into the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged money laundering and fraud offences.

Ayeni, according to sources at the anti- graft agency, is currently been grilled for allegedly misappropriating and diverting the sum of N36,540, 058,400,00 and $30m.

He was reportedly arrested in Abuja on Thursday by operatives of the EFCC and he is said to be kept at one of the holding facilities of the commission.

According to a source who crave anonymity, “Ayeni was arrested sequel to the investigation of the EFCC into alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds to the tune of N36,540, 058,400,00 and $30m obtained from Polaris Bank Plc by different entities linked to him.”

The source added that the funds were loans obtained allegedly for specific investment projects but subsequently transferred to other entities’ accounts.

He disclosed that investigations so far showed that, though the loans were obtained for purposes such as finance of marine security activities, electricity distribution contract, estate development, they were diverted to the NITEL/MTEL asset acquisition through NATCOM account. 

Similarly, 12 different companies linked to Ayeni are said to being investigated by the EFCC. They are said to be entities he allegedly used to obtain loans from Polaris Bank for the alleged deals. 

The source claimed that the loans are depositors’ funds fraudulently obtained and allegedly frittered into diverse wasteful purposes. 

Meanwhile, another source assured that the former bank executive will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

When contacted over the development, spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the arrest however refused to speak further on the issue.

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