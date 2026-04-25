Ecobank Alumni Push for Collaboration,  Deepen Networking, Welfare Initiatives

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman of the Ecobank Alumni Association, Gbenga Adimula, weekend emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between former staff and the bank, as the association deepens efforts to support members through networking and welfare initiatives.

Adimula made this known during the association’s second annual reunion in Lagos, where members gathered to reconnect physically after years apart and explore opportunities for professional collaboration.

He described the reunion as a vital platform to share history, uphold shared values, and reinforce bonds among members.

According to him, the importance of such gatherings cannot be overstated, particularly in strengthening professional networks beyond virtual interactions.

He noted that while many members remain connected online, face-to-face meetings offer a deeper understanding of one another’s ventures and create avenues for business partnerships.

“The need for alumni and the bank to collaborate cannot be overemphasised,” he said, adding that the reunion provides an opportunity for members to reconnect, discuss ideas and support one another.

Beyond networking, the association has also prioritised members’ welfare through the introduction of a comprehensive support scheme.

Adimula revealed that the group recently launched a welfare fund alongside a group life assurance package designed to provide financial protection for members in cases of illness or death.

He explained that the initiative allows members to pool resources, thereby paying lower insurance premiums while enjoying significant benefits.

“The scheme has already recorded notable impact, with beneficiaries receiving substantial payouts.”

Citing examples, he disclosed, “a member who contributed N12,000 annually received N1.5 million in benefits, while another who paid N20,000 was supported with N900,000 to cover medical expenses”.

Adimula added that the association has created a special fund to cater for the elderly members who may find it difficult to secure insurance coverage due to age restrictions.

The fund, he said, ensures that such members are not left without support in times of need.

The chairman stressed that the association’s focus is not limited to retirees, noting that members span various professional sectors after leaving the bank.

He added that the welfare initiative reflects the group’s commitment to taking care of its own, regardless of career stage.

Speaking with journalists, a member of the Ecobank Alumni Association, Mr. Abayomi Adeyeri, emphasised the importance of leveraging alumni networks to support younger professionals, stating that such platforms offer immense opportunities for mentorship, career growth and collaboration.

Adeyeri, who currently works with FUMA Financial Services Limited, noted that younger professionals stand to gain significantly by connecting with experienced alumni, particularly those trained in institutions known for strong corporate values and professionalism.

According to him, Ecobank alumni represent a pool of knowledgeable, disciplined and result-oriented professionals whose experience can guide the next generation.

He described the bank as an institution built on integrity, structure and excellence, adding that these values have continued to shape the careers of its former employees even after leaving the organisation.

He pointed out that beyond profitability, Ecobank instilled in its staff a culture of resilience, target-driven performance and adaptability, qualities he said remain relevant across industries.

Adeyeri recalled how the bank’s training prepared employees to meet demanding goals and navigate challenging situations, lessons he noted are still evident in the achievements of many alumni today.

Emphasising the strength of the network, he urged members to tap into the collective asset of the association to create opportunities for one another.

“We should lean on this asset and open doors for one another. The strength is in what we can still build together,” he said.

Adeyeri also called on members to explore areas of collaboration and remain active within the association, stressing that sustained engagement would not only enhance individual careers but also uphold the reputation and pride of the Ecobank alumni community.

The Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking at Ecobank, Mr. Kola Adeleke, expressed excitement about the reunion, describing members as more than just former employees but an integral part of the bank’s legacy.

He noted that Ecobank has always been more than a workplace, portraying it as a training ground where both professional skills and personal character are nurtured.

According to him, the institution served as a community and a springboard that has enabled many to build successful careers and contribute meaningfully to sectors beyond banking.

Dare added that: “Many alumni now occupy influential positions, carrying with them the core values of Ecobank, including respect, accountability, teamwork and integrity.”

He described them as true ambassadors of the bank and commended the organisers for successfully bringing the alumni community together.

The Welfare Chairperson of the association, Mercy George-Igbafe, expressed excitement about the success of the event which fostered unity and celebrated excellence, among members.

She thanked the executive committee, planning team and volunteers whose efforts ensured its seamless organisation.

She also commended the chairman for his hands-on leadership and dedication throughout the planning and execution stages of the event; and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to improving future engagements.

The welfare chairperson further thanked alumni members for their active participation and continued support, noting that their involvement remains vital to sustaining the association’s growth and impact.

The event featured the presentation of awards to deserving recipients in recognition of their contributions and continued support for the association.